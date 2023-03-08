IWD: AAAN celebrates Women in Advertising (WIA), reiterates commitment to equity

In celebration of the 2023 International Women’s Day, the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), has reiterated its commitment to equity for Women in Advertising (WIA) and celebrating their contributions to the growth of the advertising industry in Nigeria.

WIA is the female focused network that has the responsibility of championing the cause of female members in Nigeria advertising industry. International Women’s Day is an annual global celebration held on March 8. In a statement issued by WIA, the Chairman of WIA, Mrs. Biodun Adefila, said the vision for WIA is to transform female practitioners into outstanding leaders who can contribute broadly to their firm’s success and provide mentoring and professional guidance. She explained that WIA has organised some programs and initiatives to continue to educate women on how to navigate within the industry, work life balance and celebrating their success. AAAN Publicity Secretary, Mrs Tope Jemerigbe, said the association is committed to gender equity, development, and celebration of achievements

