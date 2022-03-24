IWD: Breaking gender bias in financial sector

Nigerian women joined other women at the global scene to ramp up support for gender equality and breaking of biases in all endeavors. While they may encounter some challenges elsewhere, Abdulwahab Isa reports that the finance sector is an area they have near equal access like men as demonstrated by NDIC and CBN

March 8th every year is a special day for women. Christened International Women’s Day, it is a day set aside to commemorate social, political and economic achievements of women. Women in different parts of the world use this day to come together to celebrate one another; rally for equal treatment and representation in social, political and economic spheres. Nigeria’s women aren’t left out in the celebration of this day. Nigeria women took this year’s campaign a notch higher- rooting for creation of legislative instruments for enhanced gender equality. While their requests through legislative rapprochement in the National Assembly seemed a tall order to accomplish, womenfolk are having an easy ride to top positions in the key finance service sector. In some instances, finance sector authorities deliberately skewed policies that cater to women’s interest.

Legislative backing

There are a number of bills in the National Assembly, which seek to promote more opportunities for women in political parties, governance and the society at large. About five bills seek to give voice and opportunity to women. One of the bills seeks to allocate 35 per cent of political positions to women.

Breaking gender bias, NDIC’s perspective

Gender inclusion resonates more with the financial sector service providers than any other sector. At Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), there is an entrenched culture, which seeks to promote gender equality and create equilibrium for women.

NDIC management consciously removed encumbrances that deny women employees from aspiring to top positions as their male counterparts. The corporation aligns with everything the International Women’s Day celebration represents. As part of efforts to commemorate 2022 event, it, last week, organised a special event exclusively for its female staff to celebrate and motivate them towards a brighter future.

The Abuja forum had as its theme: “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.” It was meant to celebrate about 40 per cent of the NDIC workforce who are women. Speaking at the occasion, the corporation’s board Chairman, Mrs. Ronke Sokefun, stressed the need for women in leadership positions to encourage more women to join the table. Doing that, she said, would ensure the number of women in management positions keeps growing and consequently ensure its sustainability. Sokefun noted that while more women were making impact in every sphere of society, it is critical to develop strategies to sustain and increase the rise of women to leadership positions. She advocated for more encouragement by those already in positions as well as the need for capacity development and robust networking skills to strengthen their abilities to contribute their best based on merit and performance. She lauded the current 33.9 per cent women population in the corporation’s manpower structure, stressing that the push is to achieve a higher proportion in the nearest future. She told NDIC female staff that they would be pulled up when they demonstrated a readiness for that next role and therefore they needed to keep evolving. The Managing Director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Mrs Yemisi Edun, the guest speaker at the event, commended the corporation for attaining a significant female representation within the NDIC workforce. She said the gender equality campaign was not working effectively as it should because women had yet to take the issue of value addition as a principle of meritocracy. “We started over 100 years ago and we are still saying, break the bias. We need more action. We need to do more. What do you have to offer? Your value addition,” she said. She tasked women to find the confidence to speak up and take advantage of the opportunities to make a better future for themselves and their families. She also stressed the need for women to stand up for their rights and help in breaking the bias. Executive Director, Corporate Services of NDIC, Mrs Emily Osuji, described the corporation’s female staff as a great asset to the corporation. She said the womenfolk of the corporation continued to demonstrate all the values of the corporation such as professionalism and passion towards achieving the corporation’s mandate.

CBN as vanguard of gender equality

Central Bank of Nigeria’s framework for advancing women’s financial inclusion in Nigeria targets eliminating gender gap in financial inclusion by 2024. The bank is consistently working to bring the target to fruition. To integrate sizeable number of womenfolks in the commanding positions in the banking sector, CBN issued gender-mandated regulations to pave way for gender diversity and inclusiveness at the top management levels in the Nigerian banking industry. Like other corporate organisations, CBN celebrated 2022 international women’s day last week. The event was hosted by CBN Deputy Governor Financial System Stability (FSS), Mrs. Aishah Ahmad. The occasion afforded Emefiele the opportunity to point out some affirmative policy actions of the bank geared towards empowering women folk. For instance, the CBN governor said the bank had issued gender-mandated regulations to pave the way for gender diversity and inclusiveness at the top management levels in the Nigerian banking industry. At the CBN, he said the bank surpassed affirmative action with 32 per cent of the total workforce being female. In order to ensure banks conform to the gender equality policy, the CBN issued a policy that requires a minimum of 30 per cent of female representation on boards and 40 per cent at the top management level in the banking Industry. This, he said, was similar to the National Financial Inclusion Strategy recommending increasing female staff of microfinance banks to 30 per cent. According to him, the bank, in an effort to to increase representation of women in the industry, has been using the gender diversity model as part of the criteria for approving the membership of boards of institutions under its regulatory purview. He emphasised that such gender mandates were necessary to break the bias in the Nigerian banking industry, stressing that eight out of the 23 bank CEOs, representing 35 per cent, were women, which is way above the global average. Speaking on the theme: “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow,” in recognition of the significance of empowering women to be part of the solution to the climate change crisis, Mr. Emefiele emphasised that the campaign theme for 2022, (#BreakTheBias) aimed to raise awareness on the persistent bias and discrimination in communities, workplaces, schools and the society in order to create a “gender equal world” that is “diverse, equitable and inclusive.” Emefiele further stated that the CBN, under his watch, had “demonstrated its commitment to diversity and inclusiveness by designing and implementing a wide variety of initiatives, programmes and interventions to promote entrepreneurship, reduce poverty, generate employment and deepen financial inclusion for women.” He said the bank was taking strategic actions in areas such as recruitment, retention, succession planning, and return-to-office work arrangements in order to address these gender gaps, even as he declared that the CBN had since surpassed affirmative action with 32 per cent of the total workforce being female. “It is only by unleashing the full potential of women to participate fully in the economy that we can strengthen growth, eliminate poverty, create jobs and respond effectively to the mounting global challenges, from the pandemic to climate change,” he said. In the area of facility grant, special intervention disbursement of the bank, the CBN governor said placed a premium on womenfolk. Emefiele noted that interventions such as Agribusiness Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) and the COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) placed women as priority. He said that out of N134.67 billion disbursed to 37,273 AGSMEIS beneficiaries, as of January 2022, 33% (N44.1 billion) went to 12,511 female beneficiaries. Similarly, he said of N349.51 billion disbursed to 712,442 total beneficiaries under the TCF, 45% (N159.21 bn) went to 330,128 female beneficiaries. Emefiele said MSME Development Fund (MSMEDF) was designed to allocate at least 60 per cent of the fund to women and women-owned enterprises of which 60.3 per cent of the 229,579 beneficiaries are women. Of 211,306 financial statements currently registered in the collateral registry, 92,091, representing 43.6 per cent, were female borrowers.

Last line

While women may encounter encumbrances in politics and elsewhere, the finance sector is an area they are guaranteed equal access like men.

