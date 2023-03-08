News

IWD: Buhari pledges promotion of gender equality, women’s rights

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comments Off on IWD: Buhari pledges promotion of gender equality, women’s rights

In commemoration of the International Women’s Day (IWD) today, President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that his government would promote gender equality and women’s rights. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday, Buhari said his government was working conscientiously to remove all barriers that prevent Nigerian women from realising their universal rights. On the theme of IWD 2023, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality,” Buhari believed that his administration had leveraged on the creation of a ministry dedicated to the digital economy to promote the importance of digital skills, innovation and entrepreneurship for the girl child. “As Nigeria builds on the successes of the digital economy sector, which is the most successful in the diversification of the nation’s economy, and the Start-up Act, which creates endless opportunities to Nigerians in the technology space, the President trusts that women and girls in the country will have access to equal opportunities, live their dreams and contribute immensely to the development of the country,” the statement reads in part.”

Our Reporters

