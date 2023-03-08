IWD: Buhari pledges promotion of gender equality, women’s rights

In commemoration of the International Women’s Day (IWD) today, President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that his government would promote gender equality and women’s rights. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday, Buhari said his government was working conscientiously to remove all barriers that prevent Nigerian women from realising their universal rights. On the theme of IWD 2023, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality,” Buhari believed that his administration had leveraged on the creation of a ministry dedicated to the digital economy to promote the importance of digital skills, innovation and entrepreneurship for the girl child. “As Nigeria builds on the successes of the digital economy sector, which is the most successful in the diversification of the nation’s economy, and the Start-up Act, which creates endless opportunities to Nigerians in the technology space, the President trusts that women and girls in the country will have access to equal opportunities, live their dreams and contribute immensely to the development of the country,” the statement reads in part.”
Related Articles
Buhari approves NEITI’s inclusion in PIA c’ittee
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) into the Implementation Steering Committee of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). According to him, the in-clusion of NEITI into the Committee was informed by the need to utilize the agency’s independent and reliable knowledge, information, and data to help […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Black markets resurface in Bauchi, as fuel scarcity hits capital
Roadside filling stations, popularly known as ‘Black Markets’ have resurfaced across major streets in the metropolitan areas of the Bauchi State capital, Bauchi. The illegal business activity, which started last week, has begun to gain traction with more youth, aged between 15 – 25, coming into the business. When New Telegraph sought to know the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Resident doctors give FG four weeks to resolve all pending issues
The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has given the federal government four weeks to resolve all the “pending issues” involving the union. The doctors had embarked on a strike on April 1 to protest the failure of the government to fulfill an agreement signed with the union. NARD later suspended the strike on April […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)