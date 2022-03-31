Business

IWD: Bundle sponsors vocational grants to Over 3,000 women

Bundle, a social trading app founded on seamless and easily accessible crypto trading, has partnered with the Feminst Coalition, and TEFEM, to donate educational and vocational grants to their respective communities. This initiative is to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day with theme, #BreakTheBias. Bundle not only donated a grant but is also sponsoring women to take free courses on Art, Tech and Entertainment on Udemy.

According to Emmanuel “Babz” Babolola, the CEO of Bundle, “Bundle’s decision to support this ecosystem of women is born out of the obvious gap between men and women in the crypto and tech space in general. “There is a need for more female representation across all sectors and we want to be a part of this growth. We intend to consciously drive inclusion by empowering these women with the knowledge and resources needed to take the next step.

“That’s why beyond the grant we will also be offering educational training on Udemy for those who are interested. “The Feminist Coalition believes it is every girl’s right to access quality education. Women’s rights & safety is one of three pillars of our work and, undoubtedly, girls’ education is a space we are committed to working within, for the advancement of Nigerian women.

 

Our Reporters

