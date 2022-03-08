IWD: Education gives every child equal chance to thrive – Bridge Nigeria

Kayode Olanrewaju

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to celebrate female trailblazers and achievers in their respective fields on the International Women’s Day today, Bridge Nigeria, has said that providing every child, particularly the girl-child, who will later become young women equal chance to thrive begins in the classroom.

This is as the Managing Director at Bridge Nigeria, a network of nursery and primary schools in Lagos and Osun State, Foyinsola Akinjayeju, said that Bridge would continue to elevate girl-child’s prospects through the provision of quality education as a foundation for broader life opportunities apart from providing teaching materials and gender-sensitive instruction in its pedagogical approach designed to empower and support girl-children.

Akinjayeju added: “We must honour the potential of girls everywhere. Every girl-child has the power to do anything, but they just need the opportunity and a strong educational foundation. We must make sure that every child everywhere has an equal chance at thriving, but making sure that female children have equal opportunities begins in the classroom.”

According to a World Bank report, gender equality in Nigeria was reported as 0.3333 per cent in 2020, referencing the ratio of the gross enrolment rate of girls to boys in primary and secondary education levels in both public and private schools.

And, therefore, women have an enormous impact on the well-being of their families and societies, but their potential is sometimes not realised because of discriminatory social norms and incentives.

“Education is one of the most important aspects of human development and eliminating gender disparity at all levels of education would help to increase the status and capabilities of women,” the report added.

To this end, the world, every year, marks the International Women’s Day to celebrate the women in recognition of their critical roles in nation building and development.

The theme of this year’s celebration is therefore, “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow,” with the key mission to break the bias and challenges of discrimination, stereotypes, prejudice as we seek a world of diversity, inclusion and gender equality.

To celebrate this year’s edition of the International Women’s Day, Bridge Nigeria organised a special lesson for the pupils, where Elizabeth Daudu, a Primary Five teacher at Bridge Daddy Savage Academy in Fagba, Lagos, a strong supporter of women and girl’s empowerment, stated that she is passionate about the improvement and academic success of every child that passes under her tutelage.

She, however, noted that her role, as a female teacher, gives her the opportunity to inspire and to have a positive impact on lives through her teaching, as well as correct them and help them to maximise the potential that God has bestowed in them.

Daudu added: “My advice to children, particularly the girl child, is to believe in themselves that nothing is difficult with perseverance, hard work, dedication, and that they are their greatest cheerleader. They shouldn’t wait for others to cheer them on, but rather they should focus on where they are going and cheer themselves till they get there and achieve whatever they aspire to do.”

Another teacher, Joy Ngwu also urged girl-children to love and believe in themselves, even as she added that when more girls are empowered with quality education, more independent women are created.

According to Ngwu, when we empower women, we empower the society because women are the heart of society.

While stressing that she admires women, who bring change to the society, she reiterated that if there was one thing she had the power to do; it would be to ensure every child out there is properly educated.

On his part, a parent, Mrs. Sophie Nosakhare, recalled that she has witnessed the benefits of gender equality right in her workplace, saying women are now able to get equal opportunities without gender discrimination, as well as able to voice out their opinions without fear of prejudice.

“When more women take up leadership positions, it motivates young girls to believe they too can thrive as women leaders,” Nosakhare said.

Meanwhile, Bridge Nigeria’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Awopetu, said that NewGlobe, the parent company of Bridge has supported over 500,000 girls to become confident, and empowered young women, as they progress in learning and skills from early childhood education through junior secondary school.

In over a decade, the organisation has lived by the UN’s women empowerment principles in their daily work of supporting girls’ education, women leadership in the communities they serve, and in ensuring women’s voices and leadership are present throughout the organisation.

