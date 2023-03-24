IWD: Emefiele harps on gender parity

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has suggested more engagements on how women can leverage technology and innovation to bridge the digital gender gap. He stated this in his keynote address at the CBN IWD webinar to commemorate the International Women’s Day Celebration on March 23, 2023. He noted that digital financial services had become a critical dependency in the economy, providing vast opportunities to bridge the digital gender gap, drive financial inclusion and increase employment and economic opportunities for women. He reiterated the CBN’s commitment to promoting gender equality and financial inclusion among women through such policies as the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF), which dedicates 60 per cent of the funding under the scheme to women-owned enterprises, the Framework for Advancing Women’s Financial Inclusion in Nigeria, which seeks to address gender gaps in access to finance, targeted onboarding of women on its central bank digital currency, the eNaira, amongst others. Speaking on the theme of the celebration, “Digitise Her: bridging the digital gender gap for financial inclusion and sustainable growth,” Emefiele attributed the successes recorded by the bank to the hard work, resilience, and commitment of the female staff.

