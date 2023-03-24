IWD: Emefiele harps on gender parity

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has suggested more engagements on how women can leverage technology and innovation to bridge the digital gender gap. He stated this in his keynote address at the CBN IWD webinar to commemorate the International Women’s Day Celebration on March 23, 2023. He noted that digital financial services had become a critical dependency in the economy, providing vast opportunities to bridge the digital gender gap, drive financial inclusion and increase employment and economic opportunities for women. He reiterated the CBN’s commitment to promoting gender equality and financial inclusion among women through such policies as the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF), which dedicates 60 per cent of the funding under the scheme to women-owned enterprises, the Framework for Advancing Women’s Financial Inclusion in Nigeria, which seeks to address gender gaps in access to finance, targeted onboarding of women on its central bank digital currency, the eNaira, amongst others. Speaking on the theme of the celebration, “Digitise Her: bridging the digital gender gap for financial inclusion and sustainable growth,” Emefiele attributed the successes recorded by the bank to the hard work, resilience, and commitment of the female staff.
NCC raises the alarm over new malware, TangleBot
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), again, has raised the alarm over a new high-risk, critical and Short Messaging Service-based malware, TangleBot, infecting Android mobile devices. According to the Commission, the malware employs more or less similar tactics as the recently-announced notorious FlutBot SMS Android malware that targets mobile devices. TangleBot equally gains control of […]
AfDB names communications director
African Development Bank (AfDB) has appointed Solomon Mugera as director of communications and external relations effective October 1, 2021. The President of the African Development Bank Group Akinwunmi Adesina, while reacting to the appointment, said Mugera would support the bank's group's vision and outreach effort to make its priorities, activities and Mugera, a Kenyan […]
Vehicular Taffic: Chaos looms at Lekki Port road
For the $1.5billion Lekki Deepsea Port to become the hub of shipping, stakeholders have expressed urgent need to connect the port with rail line in order to avert the negative experience of Lagos and Tincan island ports, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports From January 2023, the emergence of Lekki Port as the transshipment hub will dwarf the […]
