News

IWD: FG adopts informal market initiative to empower women

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

As the one month – long celebration of the International Women’s Day continues, the Ministry of Women Affairs said it had adopted the Arahah Famers Market Initiative to help women achieve financial independence. Arahah Famers Market is a private sector informal market promoted by Women Arise Development and Humanitarian Initiative (WADHI) Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI ) and the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investments, to empower women entrepreneurs.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Paullen Tallen,who recently received officials of WADHI and ACCI in Abuja, disclosed that a Ministerial Technical Committee has been set up to facilitate support for the informal market and also mobilise women across the country to participate. The goal of realising women’s full economic rights as leaders in economic sphere, including the market, trading hubs and industrial arena, aligns with the priorities of the 65th Commission of Status of Women.

‘‘The Ministry’s Technical Committee on Private sector and sub-committee on economic employment have thrown its weight behind this initiative”, Tallen noted. The Convener of WADHI, Esther Eghobamien-Mshelia, said the informal market provides a rare opportunity for women to benefits from the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

She also disclosed that women entrepreneurs will get their trading confidence and capacity built through training on e-commerce and also provide online trading platform for them. The Director-General, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Ms Victoria Akai, said the market serves as a platform for women to interact with stakeholders. According to her, the market has also been designed to provide capacity building for women on how they can sell their produce within and outside Nigeria and under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ASUU: We’ll disappoint seekers of #EndASUU protest – Ngige

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has said the federal government would disappoint all those who were waiting to embark on an #EndASUU protest by mid-January 2021, should the government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), fail to arrive at a compromise. Ngige, who spoke yesterday shortly before stepping into a […]
News

Street begging: Niger gives five-day ultimatum to Almajiris

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Niger State government yesterday issued a five-day notice to all Islamic schools in the state on its decision to ban street begging across the state.   A committee on this was approved by the state Governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, that aimed to enforce the ban on street begging which carried stiff penalties for defaulters.   […]
News

Jaiz Bank dispels rift rumour as board vetoes Khan’s appointment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…to raise N3.3bn private placement   Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA The Management of Jaiz Bank Plc. has dispelled rumor of rift in the bank over appointment of Managing Director, saying the subsisting structure was approved and endorsed by the board at its last Extra-Ordinary Meeting (EGM).   Addressing the media yesterday in Abuja, Jaiz Bank’s Managing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica