IWD: FG adopts informal market initiative to empower women

As the one month – long celebration of the International Women’s Day continues, the Ministry of Women Affairs said it had adopted the Arahah Famers Market Initiative to help women achieve financial independence. Arahah Famers Market is a private sector informal market promoted by Women Arise Development and Humanitarian Initiative (WADHI) Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI ) and the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investments, to empower women entrepreneurs.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Paullen Tallen,who recently received officials of WADHI and ACCI in Abuja, disclosed that a Ministerial Technical Committee has been set up to facilitate support for the informal market and also mobilise women across the country to participate. The goal of realising women’s full economic rights as leaders in economic sphere, including the market, trading hubs and industrial arena, aligns with the priorities of the 65th Commission of Status of Women.

‘‘The Ministry’s Technical Committee on Private sector and sub-committee on economic employment have thrown its weight behind this initiative”, Tallen noted. The Convener of WADHI, Esther Eghobamien-Mshelia, said the informal market provides a rare opportunity for women to benefits from the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

She also disclosed that women entrepreneurs will get their trading confidence and capacity built through training on e-commerce and also provide online trading platform for them. The Director-General, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Ms Victoria Akai, said the market serves as a platform for women to interact with stakeholders. According to her, the market has also been designed to provide capacity building for women on how they can sell their produce within and outside Nigeria and under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

