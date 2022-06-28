IWD: FG highlights plight of widows, empowers 150

Last week, Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark the International Widows Day (IWD) – a day set aside for global awareness on the plight of widows with a view to providing succour. DEBORAH OCHENI reports

The declaration In 2010, the United Nations declared June 23 every year as the International Widows Day. Since then, the day has been marked with activities designed to raise awareness on the human rights violations that women suffer, following the death of their spouses.

In many countries with traditional societies, women find themselves left in poverty when their husbands die. In some countries, these women find themselves denied of inheritance and land rights, evicted from their homes, ostracized and abused.

The children of widows also often find themselves withdrawn from school and made more vulnerable to abuse, especially in the case of girls.

In marking the International Widows Day, countries are encouraged to take action towards achieving full rights for widows, by highlighting the need for more research and statistics into violence, discrimination and poverty suffered by widows and developing policies and programmes to address these problems.

The ultimate goal of the day is to develop resources and policy to empower widows and allow them to have access to education, work, healthcare and lives free of violence and abuse.

This would enable them to create a life for themselves and their children following the death of their husbands and ending a cycle of poverty and abuse. Goodwill message In a goodwill message delivered on the occasion, Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, said the theme for this year celebration: “Invisible Women, Invisible Problem,” was meant to draw the attention of the world to the unheard voices of widows in various communities. “The theme tends to highlight the fact that for many societies, a woman’s identity is attached to her partner and after the death, the problems faced by her are ignored by policy makers who do not give special attention to the widowed woman.

“In our society today, widows are denied their inheritance, land rights; they suffer eviction from their homes, ostracized, stigmatized, abused and discriminated against and sometimes, their children are withdrawn from schools and more vulnerable to abuse especially in the case of girls. “International Widows Day is the United Nations ratified day of action to address the injustice faced by millions of widows and their dependents all over the world.

“The day provides an opportunity to work towards the welfare of widows around the world, and it calls for action towards the recognition of widows as well as helping them in achieving their full rights.

“Widows are subjected to dehumanising treatments during their mourning rites and thereafter. This impacts negatively on their social, psychological and physical wellbeing. “Without doubt, you will agree with me that widows equally contribute immensely to our society’s economy and they deserve support to better their lots,” she said.

Interventions Tallen disclosed that the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, in collaborate with stakeholders/ partners has made appreciable efforts towards addressing issues affecting women in order to reduce their vulnerability to poverty and hardship. According to her, these efforts were made through high level advocacy to state governors, members of the National and State Assemblies, traditional rulers, religious leaders and other stakeholders to sensitise them on the plight of widows.

The advocacy visits, she said, have also been extended to the World Bank, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as well as the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning for increased economic support for the women and to ensure continuous review of Gender Policy documents to improve the lives of women in Nigeria.

The minister lamented that although challenges still exist in addressing poverty reduction amongst women and young girls, the ultimate goals will be achieved, with renewed commitment and determination by all stakeholders. She noted that the cause of violence against widows is the socio-cultural norms, which is very prevalent in the country. Many widows in Nigeria, Tallen said, are regarded as less human and have continued to receive painful and agonising treatments from other members of their families and community.

Tallen lamented that although these challenges of poverty reduction amongst women and young girls still exist, the ultimate goals will be achieved, with renewed commitment and determination by all stakeholders.

She said: “I urge all stakeholders present to continue to collaborate with the Ministry to ensure that gender equality is achieved in Nigeria especially in the area of creating synergy, mobilizing resources and establishing workable partnership towards overcoming the challenges confronting women, girls including widows in the country.” The empowerment As part of activities to commemorate this year’s International Widow’s Day in Nigeria, the Federal Government empowered 150 widows in Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The women received varieties of food stuffs and clothing from officials of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development. Acting Permanent Secretary/ Director, Economic Services of Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Idris Muhammed handed out the items to the indigent widows at a ceremony in Abuja. At a community engagement with widows held in Dutse, Bwari Area Council, Muhammed enjoined stakeholders to support and empower widows to be self-sufficient enough to handle any situation. He noted that oftentimes widows live in abject poverty and suffer from social stigmatisation, denied their inheritance, land rights, ostracised, sometimes rendered homeless, sexually abused and suffer economic deprivation. Muhammed assured widows that the government will continue to work out modalities aimed at providing opportunities that will improve their livelihoods and economic independence. He pledged that government’s interventions will also enhance their access to and control over resources and increased investment in human capital which in turn will improve the nutrition, health and overall wellbeing of their immediate families. Roseline Abel, one of the beneficiaries who spoke on behalf of the widows, narrated how her world has changed since she lost her husband. “I lost my husband in 2003 and that was the beginning of my suffering. The training of my children became very difficult, but by the grace of God, they have all finished secondary school and they have also learnt skills and from the proceeds of their skill, they are also supporting me. “We are also living on charity from wellmeaning Nigerians. My prayer is for my children to be established so that they can take care of me. “I have three children; I want the government to assist my children so that they can live good lives without getting involved in illegal businesses,” the woman pleaded

