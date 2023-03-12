IWD: Fidelity Bank restates continued support for women empowerment

Fidelity Bank has pledged its continued support for women empowerment, stating that for it as a financial institution, the idea of “Empowering her” goes beyond providing a workplace that equips women to thrive to building a world where the rights of women are respected. The MD/CEO, Fidelity Bank, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, who stated this while speaking on this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) theme #EmbraceEquity, and how it reflects the bank’s objective, stated: “Gender equality is linked to the realization of human rights for all. On our Board, the female to male ratio is 45 per cent. We do not consider gender, tribe, or religion when we make employment decisions”. IWD is celebrated globally, annually on March 8 as a focal point in the women’s rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.
