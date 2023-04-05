IWD: Foundation teaches 80 market women about genotype, sickle cell







The Genotype Foundation (GF) has touched the lives of 80 Market Women and educated them on the need to know their genotype and how to manage children with Sickle Cell.

That was part of programmes to celebrate the 2023 International Women’s Day (IWD) which was held recently at the Igando-Ikotun, Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The event organised by the Genotype Foundation (GF) in collaboration with the Igando-Ikotun LCDA.

The theme was ‘Innovation and Technological Change and Education in the Digital Age for Achieving Gender Equality and the Empowerment of all Women’s and girls’.

The programme presented an opportunity for series of lectures on Genotype, Sickle Cell and other related health tips.

One of the Sickle Cell Parents, Mrs. Osisami Adetunbi, said, “Today’s programme is really a huge success. I thank God for every woman that is here. I appreciate medications that have been given out and the sugar tests that have been done.

“Everybody has been able to know their status as per medical issues. We find out that Nigerians don’t like going to hospitals. Nigerians don’t like going for routine checkups, but if we continue to have things like these in the society, a lot of people will benefit from it and it will be a great advantage for beneficiaries.

“At least we are able to see one or three that we have to take to the hospital, because their blood pressure was high, but naturally they wouldn’t know or go to the hospital for a check but thank God for what happened today and it is good to also save lives”.



The Executive Director, Genotype Foundation, Mrs. Doris Gbemiloye, said, “We are celebrating International Women’s Day (IWD) while touching the lives of Women. “You saw what we‘ve done with the market women; they were tested for blood sugar level, high blood pressure, genotype and some were referred to health facilities.



“We taught them about genotype and how to take care of sickle cell children, how not to use foul language and how not to maltreat or stigmatise the person living with sickle cell.



“Being a person living with sickle cell does not mean that it is a death sentence. So those are some basic truths, we are trying to let women know. Even if you have a neighbour’s child that is living with sickle cell, you don’t need to tell the person that she will not live.



“So that is the basic thing to make them understand some things about sickle cell which is not a death sentence. Therefore they can live; they can survive once they are encouraged. That is why we say we don’t need your sympathy but we need your empathy.



“Then we can prevent being born with sickle cell disorder by making sure that the Children know their genotype at the early stage and making the selective choice that can secure their future.”





