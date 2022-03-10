IWD: Google moves to bridge $42bn finance gap for women

Technology giant, Google, has said it is taking bold steps to address the finance gap for women entrepreneurs, which is estimated to be at $42 billion globally. To this end, the company, through its philanthropic arm, Google.org, has committed a sum of $1 million in charitable funding to support programmes helping women entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. Announcing this at an event to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day, Google said the funding was part of a series of new initiatives aimed at supporting women-owned businesses. Speaking on the fund, Head, Brand and Reputation, Africa – Google, Mojolaoluwa Aderemi- Makinde, said: “Research shows that 58 per cent of small and medium-sized business (SMB) Entrepreneurs in Africa are women. Despite this, women-run businesses show, on average, 34 per cent lower profits than those run by their male counterparts.

They are also less likely to receive funding and investment. This is why we are announcing a series of initiatives today, aimed at providing the support women need to grow their businesses.” Earlier, the Country Director, Google Nigeria, Juliet Ehimuan, said that just as closing the gender gap among the labour force leads to economic growth, so can closing the finance gap among intrapreneurs. “As Africa looks to recover from the effects of COVID-19, particularly on the economy, fostering and supporting women entrepreneurs will first be more important than ever.

“At Google, we’ve been long supporters of women intrapreneurship across Africa and that remains a key focus surrounding International Women’s Day. We’re also complementing our existing skills-building programmes, with a curated set of mini-courses available on primer and by dedicating the entire March cohort of the Hustle Academy to women-owned businesses,” she said. In addition to the funding, Google has also announced #LookMeUp, a campaign to showcase women entrepreneurs and tell their stories.

These stories feature women like Vivian Nwakah in Nigeria, who launched Medsaf, a pharma supply chain solution to help Nigerians get access to quality pharmaceutical health care services, Mary Mwange, CEO and founder of Data Integrated, who is driving innovation in the mobile payments sector in Nairobi, Kenya, and Mosa Mkhize in South Africa, who launched Origins Publishers to provide her children – and others like them – with books in their home languages.

“Google is also providing free tools to support women entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and has launched an intensive program to drive the discovery of women-owned businesses through Google Business Profiles,” Makinde said. These tools include Google Business Profile, which helps businesses create a free webpage to make them easier to find online, and Primer, an appbased skills-building platform, which allows business owners to access a series of free, custom- designed, bite-sized lessons on the go. Speaking during a discussion panel to mark the 20222 IWD, the Chief Executive Officer of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu said studies have shown that women make up 70 per cent of the workforce on the African continent.

“They make up the majority of the small and medium enterprises who are as we all know, are the primary job creators in Africa. “The decades of ignoring this demographic has been to our detriment, even though 70 per cent of the African workforce are women. I mean, just go to our villages, go to our rural areas, the farmers are women,the traders in the market, the people buying and selling are women.

These women are entrepreneurs. They work so hard, and yet they earn a meagre 30 per cent of the income and own less than 10 per cent of the land and resources. “The good news is that it’s no longer business as usual. And days like this remind us all of the much-needed change and of course, events like this put together by Google, and most importantly, partnerships like the TEF and Google. These are vehicles for that change.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...