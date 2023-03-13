IWD: Insurers celebrate women as Hallmark HMO discounts cancer screening kits

Hallmark Health Services Limited (Hallmark HMO) is collaborating with an organisation that has a network of pharmaceutical outlets to provide heavily discounted cervical cancer screening kits for women, to mark this year’s edition of the International Women’s Day.

The kits, which are heavily discounted by as much as 80 per cent off the usual price, were made available for female of associated companies and other clients during the week of the celebration while the offer remains open till later in March. The International Women’s Day annual event sets out, in the usual manner, to celebrate women all around the world and make them aware that they have the same right as men in all aspects of life. The theme for this year’s celebration is DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality and advocates for embracing equity in the use of technology by males and females. The Managing Director/ CEO of Hallmark HMO, Mrs. Oladotun Adeogun, expressed her belief in equity also in technological tools deployment.

According to her, “we believe that a woman should be given equal opportunity to advance her career and should be supported by enabling systems and work tools that recognize the value she is bringing.” She said the company embarked on the discounted cervical cancer screening as a CSR initiative to ensure that women are in the best state of health and the International Women’s Day Celebration presents a good opportunity to do that.

Hallmark HMO has embarked on commendable projects in recent times, including a stakeholders’ engagement which drew key participants from the Health Sector and also the annual collaboration with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for donation of blood during the World Blood Donor days. In the same vein, NSIA Insurance Limited took to the streets to celebrate the female LAWMA staff in honour of the day. Staff of the firm were seen early morning of March 8, 2023, in Victoria Island, celebrating the women. This community service and support was part of the monthlong celebration of women, which NSIA Insurance termed the Wonder Women Series. “This series focuses on celebrating women from all walks of life. A Wonder Woman is an unconquerable warrior. She stands strong regardless of what life throws at her. She is fully equipped to fulfill all her roles and does them excellently,” the firm said. International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political contributions/ achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for women to embrace equity. At NSIA Insurance, IWD 2023 comes with various activities; including a month – long engagement with customers/ prospect and two social media contests via their handles: nsia_insure on Instagram and Twitter and NSIA Insurance Limited on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Other IWD 2023 related activities are Wonder Woman badges, video contests, special IWD themed videos, personalized emails and gifts for staff. “In these tough economic times, we need to support each other more than ever,” said Moruf Apampa, the Managing Director of NSIA Insurance Limited.

