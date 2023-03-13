IWD: Jaiz Bank to establish all women wing

Jaiz Bank Plc, pioneer noninterest bank in Nigeria, is on the verge of establishing an all-women wing, whose entire operations will be overseen by women. The bank’s Managing Director, Dr. Sirajo Salisu, gave this indication while addressing the staff in commemoration of the yearly International Women Day (IWD), at the bank’s head office in Abuja.

He said the IWD celebration in Jaiz Bank would henceforth be benchmarked by honouring the performance of the female staff in the bank, while urging them to emulate women that have excelled in their various life endeavours around the world. Dr. Sirajo also assured that in line with Jaiz Bank principle of equity and fairness , female staff would continue to be accorded utmost respect, support and a platform to achieve their career objectives. The MD further advised that ladies should be proud of their gender and resist any form of abuse, intimidation and harassment, insisting that, as a gender sensitive bank, Jaiz would always strive to protect the rights of women.

He also informed that no religion condones assault on women and called on male colleagues to motivate their female counterparts towards achieving their tasks at all times. According to the MD, the female child was one of the most precious, fragile and special gifts to humanity from Allah, saying women play significant role in family, environmental and societal well-being. He also recalled that women had turned out to be the most humane, brilliant, and intelligent colleagues while building his career and in school.

