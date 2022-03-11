Business

IWD: LCCI canvases access to more loans for women

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has urged the Federal Government to ensure that women farmers are given equal opportunity to tap into the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP). President of LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, made this known in a press statement to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration in Lagos, recently.

The LCCI president stated that women farmers could equally feed the Nigerian population if given the wherewithal, especially access to funds and machineries. While illustrating the importance of women in nation building and guaranteeing food sufficiency, the LCCI president stated that the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) revealed that if women farmers had equal access to productive resources, their farm yields would increase by 20 to 30 per cent, adding that “this could provide enough food to keep 100 million to 150 million people out of hunger, thereby reducing global hunger to 17 per cent.”

Olawale-Cole stressed that the chamber had joined other reputable organisations in the country to applaud the key role Nigerian women have been playing in promoting Nigeria’s nation building and economic growth emancipation, especially in the country’s real sector of the economy, including manufacturing and agric sector. The LCCI president also called for critical policy and social reforms that put gender equality and sustainability at the center of governance, politics and international affairs.

Olawale-Cole, while speaking on this year’s theme: “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow,” explained that this year’s theme was all about recognising and amplifying the important role women and girls around the world play in addressing climate change for a more sustainable future. According to him, “the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a gender-sensitive organisation, is pleased to congratulate women all over the world on this year’s International Women’s Day celebrations.

The theme of this year’s edition, “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow,” provides us an opportunity to join voices with people around the world and shout our message for equal rights and that “Women’s rights are human rights.” He added: “Beyond the speeches and celebrations that mark the annual International Women’s Day, we use this medium to call for critical policy and social reforms that put gender equality and sustainability at the center of governance, politics, and international affairs. Women should be given equal access to resources for them to add more value to society.” To him, at all levels of government, women’s representation and leadership appear to drive better performance and more sensitive to environmental outcomes.

 

