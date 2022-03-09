IWD: Make A Difference In Lives Of Women, SCI To Everyone

As the world marked the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD), Save the Children International (SCI) Nigeria has called on the three tiers of government to empower tomorrow’s women by promoting and protecting their rights to quality education as well as ensure their healthy start in life.

In a statement to mark the 2022 IWD, SCI also called for an end to all forms of gender-based violence against girls and women in a bid to #BreakTheBias.

The IWD is marked globally on March 8 to

celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

SCI Nigeria welcomes the theme of this year’s IWD, ‘Gender Equality Today For A Sustainable Tomorrow,’ as a matter of its critical relevance in recognising the contribution of women and girls around the world, who are exerting exemplary effort in response to climate change, building resilient communities and a more sustainable future for all children, girls, men and women.

One of the huge threats to “sustainable tomorrow” is climate change. Climate change is a threat to the rights of children, girls,

women and particularly those living with disabilities. They are the first and worst affected by the impact of climate change whether by climate-related natural disasters or the impact of climate change on food production, access to water, livelihoods and basic social services.

Mercy Gichuhi, Country Director, Save the Children International Nigeria said, “Protecting the environment is about preserving the planet earth for children, girls and women, to have a livable environment, “sustainable tomorrow” and a brighter future. It is about peace, survival, social and economic justice and sustainable development.”

I would like to urge all responsible actors, including the government, private sectors, CSOs, FBOs, CBOs and communities to double and intensify efforts to achieving the global targets of strengthening resilience and adaptive capacity to climate-related hazards and natural disasters; integrating climate change measures into national policies, strategies and planning; and improving education, awareness-raising and human and institutional capacity on climate change mitigation, adaptation, impact reduction and early warning systems, which can save the lives of many children, girls and women who are the most affected by the climate crisis, Mercy Gichuhi said.

Purity Oriaifo, SCI Nigeria’s Girl Champion said, “in our communities today, girls continue to suffer from gender inequality. In conflict, displacement and disaster situations, girls are being abducted, raped, and forced into marriage. The issues with girls extend beyond child marriage, female genital mutilation, as it affects the girls’ entire life. Millions of girls were not privileged to enjoy their childhood but subjected to take responsibilities they were not prepared for. That is why women, girls and I will continue to advocate, raise awareness and fight for a gender equal Nigeria.”

Amanuel Mamo, Director of Advocacy and Campaign, SCI Nigeria said, “through our campaign, called, Girls’ Education Campaign, we are aiming to empower Nigerian girls and women to have “sustainable tomorrow”, become resilient, learn, have livelihood opportunities and make an informed decision on issues that affect them, including early, child and forced marriage. Today’s girls are tomorrow’s women. We can make a difference in the lives of tomorrow’s women based on how we invest on and treat girls, today. The future is now.”

SCI Nigeria calls upon families, communities, local, state and national governments to join hands in making the society free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination against girls and women – but respect and celebrate their potential and contributions in creating “sustainable tomorrow” for all of us.

Save the Children will continue to campaign and advocate with, and for the rights of the most marginalised children in Nigeria to ensure that no girl child is left behind or excluded from the opportunity to access quality, safe, free, uninterrupted and inclusive education, health, nutrition and other social services in a bid to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...