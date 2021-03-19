IWD: NB boss seeks gender parity at workplace

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Jordi Borrut Bel, has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to gender parity in the workplace. Bel made this known while giving the closing remarks at the webinar organised by Nigerian Breweries Plc as part of activities commemorating this year’s International Women’s Day.

Bel said: “Nigerian Breweries Plc is a great company to work with, we would continue to push further for gender parity and ensure it remains a company where we can give our best without any discrimination.” He also noted that the increasing number of women in the company was clear evidence that it provides equal opportunities to both genders. The webinar was organised by Women In Nigerian Breweries (WINB), a network of all female employees in the company, created to protect their interests and encourage them to be the best they can be.

At the event, speakers drawn from different fields across the country agreed on the need for women to make deliberate decisions to challenge what poses as great barriers, stereotypes, or bias to the success of their careers or life endeavors.

The Digital & Technology Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mrs. Phil Aneke, charged women to be more curious if they hope to be successful in both career and life, stating that they must constantly reinvent themselves. Aneke, who spoke on the topic, “Rising above Workplace Gender Barriers,” urged them to be deliberate about challenging those doubts that could make them less confident. Highlighting some of the foundational principles that have contributed immensely to her career growth in Nigerian Breweries Plc, she urged women to clearly define their purpose early in life. While listing other principles to include honesty, values and passion, Aneke stated that; “If you don’t speak up, you would lose out on opportunities. You also need to be objectives about your discomfort. You cannot say yes to every task.

Be aware that every decision you make has consequences”, she said. On her part, retired naval officer and architect, Rear Admiral Itunu Hotonu, stated that women must take up the enormous responsibilities of challenging the status quo if they are to overcome stereotypes, adding that they should not be afraid to be confrontational when the need arises.

