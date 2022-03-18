IWD: NDIC board chair tasks women on networking

Chairman Board of Directors, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mrs. Ronke Sokefun, has tasked women to deepen the level of their networking as strategy to breaking leadership barriers. Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja at NDIC’s International Women’s Day, which had a theme: Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow,” Sokefun said leadership position comes with responsibility and challenges, adding that the higher a woman goes, the higher the complexity. She expressed happiness with respect to women population at NDIC which she put at about 40 percent saying it was fairly encouraging. “We are still under 40 but we are on high 30s. That for me is extremely encouraging. They are not there just to make up the number, these are seasoned women who know their onions.

For organization who are still not there, I will challenge them on giving women a space,” she said. She urged women to network by identifying with some social groups. “Look out for the people that are influential that you can relate to; seek mentoring. There is that woman figure that you see who resonates with you, whose works , ethics that you think you really liked .

There is no body that is unreachable in Nigeria. Reach out to them, let them impact on you on any aspect of the life you find encouraging; speak to them. “We don’t speak up. A lot of women have ambition but they just don’t speak up. If Mrs. Yemisi Edun, Managing Director/CEO of FCMB, hadn’t spoken up when she did, she wouldn’t have gotten that job. Talent is hidden something has to bring it out. For a lot more women they need to speak up. “Women these days, there is nothing we don’t do. We assist in paying school fees, we assist in paying rent, there is nothing to it. If you earn an income, you must be able to support your husband,” she said.

The keynote speaker, Mrs. Yemisi Edun, FCMB Managing Director, said gender equality campaign was not working effectively as it should because women had yet to take seriously issue of value addition as a principle of meritocracy. “We started over 100 years back and we are still saying, break the bias. We need more action. We need to do more. What do you have to offer; your value addition,” she said. NDIC Managing Director/CEO, Mr Bello Hassan, described NDIC women as greatest assets of the corporation.

“Indeed, here in NDIC, our women are a great asset and they continue to demonstrate all the values that the Corporation holds dear, such as professionalism and passion in ensuring the Corporation achieves its mandate. “This year’s International Women’s Day theme – ‘’Gender Equality Today for Sustainable Tomorrow” recognises the contributions of women and girls all over the world who are leading on climate change adaptation, mitigation and response to build a more sustainable future for everyone.

“The need to continue to examine the opportunities, as well as the constraints, to empower women and girls to have a voice and be equal players in decisionmaking related to climate change and sustainability is essential for sustainable development and greater gender equality. Without gender equality today, a sustainable future, and an equal future, remains beyond our reach,” he said. Hassan pledged that the Corporation would continue to make deliberate efforts to ensure that female employees are encouraged to reach the zenith of their careers in the corporation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...