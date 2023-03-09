News

IWD: NEPC empowers 3,610 women on non-oil export

No fewer than 3,610 women have been empowered by Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in Non-Oil export commodities value chain. Executive Director Ezra Yakusak confirmed the figure in Abuja yesterday during a one-day Symposium and Exhibition organized by the Council to mark this year’s International Women’s Day with the theme “Breaking Barriers: Enhancing Inclusiveness and Creating Opportunities for Women in Non-Oil Export”.

Yakusak said NEPC’s quest to increase the participation of women in Non-Oil export led to the launch of the Woman in Export Development Programme in 2017 He said: “Through this Programme, NEPC created a Women in Export Unit and assigned Women Desk Officers to provide support services for the 3610 female exporters who are currently registered with the NEPC as well as other women entrepreneurs who are interested in Non-Oil export.” According to him, NEPC in the last two years has fully sponsored 154 SMEs to acquire international Voluntary Certifications such as Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point, HACCP, Food and Drug Administration, FAD under the “Go Global Go Certification” project, which was launched in 2021.

