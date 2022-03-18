IWD: Nigerian women breaking gender biases in sports (1)

Nigerian, like the rest of the world, on March 8, 2022, marked the International Women’s Day (IWD), which is earmarked to celebrate the achievements of women, especially those who had dared to shatter the glass ceilings in socioeconomic, political and other areas. This year’s IWD theme was ‘Gender Equality Today For A Sustainable Tomorrow.’ “Without gender equality today, a sustain- a b l e future, and an equal future, r e m a i n s beyond our reach,” stated unwomen.org: To mark the day, the New Telegraph Newspaper looks at 10 Nigerian women, who through sheer determ i n at i o n and courage have made a mark in the male dominated sports world. These w o m e n climbed and s u r mo u n t e d mountains placed in front of them by a patriarchal society and ended up carving a niche for themselves in the sports world. In no order of importance, we dive right in:

Odunayo Adekuoroye (wrestler)

Odunayo Adekuoroye, 26, is from Ondo State and her biggest dream while growing up was to be a sprinter. She nursed this dream even while she hawked on the streets of Akure, the Ondo State capital. She didn’t get to be a sprinter, but instead became a wrestler. According to olympics.com: “Her parents were not supportive of her interest in sports, thus she was forced to hide her training.” She won her first wrestling competition when she was just 16 years old. She pretended she was going to school, but instead went for the competition. She would later become a three-time World medallist. She was the first African woman to win Olympic gold in wrestling. “Most people didn’t think African women would one day dominate in wrestling. I believe that a lot of wrestlers will make Africans proud very soon,” said Adekuoroye, while speaking with olympics.com. “One of my biggest dreams is to organise a training camp in Africa so that I can impart what I have acquired to young wrestlers,” she added.

Mary Yetunde Aina (boxer)

Mary Yetunde Aina otherwise known as Iron Abbey is a Police Constable, Mary Yetunde Aina and recently won the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International Super Bantamweight title belt at East Sussex, London. With four wins and three knockouts, she won the championship bout based on unanimous decision on February 18, 2022, as the first Nigerian and African female to achieve the feat. A delighted Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, while receiving her, in company of the Force Management Team and the Force Sports Officer, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Patrick Atayero, commended her bravery, gallantry and steadfastness. Baba awarded her special promotion to the next rank of Corporal and a monetary reward. The IGP also extended a monetary reward to her coach, Inspector Augustine Okporu. According to the IGP, Aina has joined the long list of p o – lice officers w h o h a v e distinguished t h e m – selves in the area of sports development in the country and across the globe.

Asisat Oshoala (footballer)

Asisat Oshoala is the captain of Nigeria’s senior national female team, Super Falcons and a former African Footballer of the Year. She was born on October 9, 1994 in the Ikorodu suburb of Lagos State. She started her basic football in Mushin, and this was in total defiance to the stance of her parents. She mentioned this life shaping event while speaking with goalballlive.com. Just like wrestler Adekuoroye, Oshoala’s parents were initially against her playing football, but they would later shift ground and become proud of her. Goalballlive.com explained that Oshoala started her career at Nigerian lower division side, FC Robo; she was there from 2009 to 2013 before moving to Rivers Angels, which was a dominant force in female football in the country. Goalballlive.com further stated that she came into limelight when she represented Nigeria at the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Canada. She emerged as the top scorer with seven goals and was named the Player of the Tournament. Mainly on account of her performance in Canada, Oshoala joined the Liverpool Ladies on January 23, 2015, thus becoming the first African Female Footballer to play in the UK’s Women’s Super League. She won the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year award in 2015. However, she moved to Arsenal the following year. She scored “Barcelona’s only goal in a 4–1 defeat to Lyon in 2019, becoming both the first-ever Barce lona Femení player and African player to ever score in a UEFA Women’s Champions League Final, apart from being the first Nigerian to score in any UEFA Champions League final, men’s or women’s,” stated goalballlive.com.

Olufunke Oshonaike (table tennis player)

Olufunke Oshonaike is a Nigerian table tennis player and was born on April 27, 1975 and made history by becoming the first woman to qualify for seven Olympic Games after being part of Team Nigeria to the Tokyo 2020 Games. An 11-time Nigerian champion started her table tennis career in Shomolu, Lagos playing on streets during the 80s. It was while in primary 4 that she won a competition for the school and was honoured by the Headmaster of the school at the assembly ground in front of her school mates. Speaking with the punchng. com, Oshonaike said that she had a Diploma in Physical and Health Education from the University of Lagos and first represented Nigeria at the tender age of 14. Speaking further she said: “I was a tomboy while growing up and I loved to do everything my brother did back then. Along the line, I developed a strong love for table tennis. My daddy supported me 100 per cent. My mother did not care so much at the onset but she never stopped me.”

Aisha Falode (NWFL President)

Aisha Falode is a journalist, who entered the reporting world of sports beat and stood out like a goldfish. Due to hard work and experience, the Edo State-born lady, a graduate of Physical and Health Education, became the President of Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL). NWFL organises the Nigeria Women Premier League and the Nigeria Women Pro-league. Falode, in 2017, was elected Chairperson of the league board. Falode became a household name following her sports reporting with the African Independent Television (AIT). She’s also a member of the Media Committee in the Confederation of Africa Football, (CAF) and National team co-coordinator of female football in Nigeria. Speaking with journalists, she revealed she came from a polygamous home, where her mom had 10 children, but in all the children in the family were 19. While growing up in Oyo State, Ibadan, she took part in street sports and when she got to college, her sportsmanship stood her out. It was in school that she won medals for Lagos State at two National Sports Festivals.

