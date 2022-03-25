IWD: Nigerian women breaking gender biases in sports (2)

Modele Sarafa-Yusuf (politician)

Modele Sarafa-Yusuf was born on May 7, 1966, in Ibadan, Oyo State. She’s another female television personality and has covered many beats. She was the first woman sportscaster on a national TV network in Africa. Sarafa-Yusuf, who has continued to grow in leaps, is today a politician vying for the office of the Governor of Ogun State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). She graduated from the Obafemi Awolowo University, where she obtained a Bachelor of Education degree in English in 1986 and later on a Master’s Degree in Public Administration. During NYSC, she was deployed to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Ibadan and soon became the first woman sportscaster in Africa. The station would later retain her. It was in 2018 that Sarafa-Yusuf was invited to join the campaign team of then Ogun State Governorship candidate, Prince Dapo Abiodun, as Director of Media and Publicity. In 2019, she was appointed Special Adviser on Information and Strategy. One of her memorable quotes that inspires women is: “I’m not running because I’m a woman, I’m running because I’m capable and know I can do the job. I also think women who have something to offer should step forward and make the country better.”

Ayo Omidiran (politician)

Ayo Omidiran was born on November 10, 1965. She’s a politician and federal lawmaker representing Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan federal constituency in Osun State. Just like Sarafa-Yusuf, Omidiran is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where she studied Biochemistry. She contested for the Federal House of Representatives for Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan federal constituency in 2011 and was elected. She has held various positions in the House including Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Sports; member House Committee on Judiciary, Communications, Interior, Solid Minerals, Women Affairs and Women in Parliament. Speaking with punchng.com,she said: “We pioneers had e x p e c t e d the level of women’s football in Nigeria to have gone beyond the level it is now. But I can’t complain about where we are as well talking about individual development. Women football has opened doors for many of our girls who are now professionals playing abroad just like our men and before long, we will be having more successful women footballers that will be giving us more glory than the men.”

Mary Onyali (retired athlete)

Mary Onyali is a sprinter and was born on February 3, 1968. She represented Nigeria at five Olympic Games between 1988 and 2004. During the four All-Africa Games that she took part in, she won a total of seven individual medals in the short sprints. Her consecutive Olympic appearances from 1988 to 2004 made her the first Nigerian to compete at five Olympics. She is presently the Special Adviser (Technical) to the Sports Minister, Mr Sunday Dare. Onyali is called the ‘Queen’ of Nigerian sprints and is ranked in the top 10 of the collegiate all-time list in both the 100 and 200 meters. According to nigeriagalleria. com: “The social norm for a female in Nigeria was everything but being an athlete. A woman was to go to school and eventually work and focus on marriage and having a family. Mary was all but interested in this philosophy – she did not want to succumb to the pressures of marrying and having children. Her traits of self will and stubbornness found her going against the social norm.” nigeriagalleria.com further stated that Onyali continued in track and field events once she reached high school. She competed in the long jump, high jump and track events and also continued to win. Inspired by her high school coach who identified her phenomenal talent, Onyali went on to become the team captain of all sporting activities of her school.

Chioma Ajunwa (police officer)

Chioma Ajunwa, born December 25, 1970, holds the distinction of being Africa’s first Olympic gold medallist in the field event and she recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of her Atlanta’96 golden jump with an elaborate event to launch her N6 billion sports facility centre via her Chioma Ajunwa Foundation. thisdaylive.com stated that Ajunwa has been a history-maker in Nigeria because she’s the only person to have represented the country at the highest level in two sports. She was a member of the Super Falcons to the inaugural FIFA Women’s World Cup in China in 1991. After impressing in football, she moved on to athletics where she took the nation by storm, breaking the then African record by running 10.84 seconds. Though an excellent sprinter, Ajunwa would come to fame at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics where she defeated a pool of worldclass athletes to win Nigeria’s first ever Olympic gold medal. Since that time, there had been no stopping her; Ajunwa was like a moving train. But helping young athletes would be her biggest title yet, comparable with her winning the Olympic Gold. She remains the only woman to compete at both the FIFA Women’s World Cup as a footballer and the Olympics as a track and field athlete. It was in 2017 that she launched her foundation, which in collaboration with the Abia State Government sponsored an Under-16 Athletics Championship for Secondary Schools in March 2018. Ajunwa was banned from the sport for four years after failing a drug test in 1992 despite maintaining her innocence. Following the completion of her suspension, Ajunwa went on to become the first West African woman, as well as the first Nigerian, to win an Olympic gold medal in a track and field event when she emerged victorious in the women’s long jump event at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, with a jump length of 7.12 meters on her first attempt during the final. Ajunwa stepped up her antidoping activities by starting an integrated campaign aptly tagged ‘Compete Fair & Clean’. This personally-financed initiative involves communicating messages directly to athletes and coaches at athletic events.

Lucy Ejike (powerlifter)

Lucy Ejike, born on October 16, 1977, is a Nigerian powerlifter, who hails from Enugu State. She has won several medals in Paralympic powerlifting and represented Nigeria at six Paralympic Games from 2000 in Sydney through to 2020 in Tokyo. The proud gold medallist began using a wheelchair after succumbing to polio. She lives in her state where she’s a sports administrator. The mother of two began training as a powerlifter before the 2000 Summer Paralympics in Sydney, Australia. She broke the Paralympic powerlifting world record twice on the way to winning the gold medal with a lift of 127.5 kg. According to paralympic.org, Ejike is a power lifting legend, who had won Paralympic and world titles throughout her glittering career spanning almost two decades. She has managed to become one of the best athletes in a country which is home to several of the world’s strongest powerlifters. S he was Nigeria’s flag bearer at the Opening Ceremony of Rio 2016. Later that year, she was named Female Athlete of the Year at the 2016 Nigeria Sports Awards. Speaking with paralympic.org, Ejike said: “My secret is discipline and hard work. I saw some people with impairments doing Para powerlifting and it made me interested in the sport. I went to the gym and the coach was happy to train me. I had a passion for powerlifting and I wanted to use it to inspire the world.”

Falilat Ogunkoya (retired athlete)

Falilat Ogunkoya was born on December 5, 1968 and hails from Ogun State. She won Nigeria’s first individual medal in track and field at the Olympics courtesy her efforts in the 400m which fetched a bronze medal and a 49.10 seconds African record at Atlanta’96. According to completesports. com, Ogunkoya also made history as the first and only Nigerian in all events to win two medals at the same edition of the games following the incredible, 3:21.04 seconds African record-setting feat the 4x400m team she anchored to a silver medal finish achieved at the games. thisdaylive.com mentioned that Ogunkoya is the Chairperson of South West Athletics Association. She’s also interested in grassroots sports development, where new talents could be unearthed and watered to become future medallists for Nigeria.

