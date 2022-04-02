IWD: NRHJN builds capacity for increased family planning uptake

…tackles childhood pneumonia

The Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria (NRHJN), Lagos State Chapter, has empowered women with a view to breaking the bias they face in the society which hinder their normal reproductive health (RH) development.

As part of activities to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD), the Network recently exposed

women, mostly pregnant and lactating mothers to RH information aimed to improve their quality of life.

The event was organised by Lagos State Chapter of NRHJN with support from the

Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMoH), Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board, Society for Family Health (SFH) and Save the Children International (SCI) Nigeria.

During the event which held at the Rauf Aregbesola Flagship Healthcentre, Mosan, Okun-Ola Local Council Development Authority (LCDA) in Lagos State, the Social Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) Officer of the Disc Project, SFH, Amarachi Tikal, in her presentation, urged women to take charge of their bodies.

“What we want to do is teach women autonomy over their own bodies to enable them to exude needed confidence so as to achieve their RH.

In her lecture titled ‘We Must Break Access Barriers to Safe and Affordable Contraception,’ Tikal said it has become imperative to encourage women to break the several biases they face which are limiting their development. She said, “If we don’t encourage women to break the bias, myths and misconceptions over their RH, we are going to have women who have big dreams of their educational attainment and professional achievement but don’t explore them because they’ve been told that giving birth is the only thing that is important.”

However, while highlighting global positive trends in the lives of women, the SBCC officer of the Disc Project at the SFH, explained, “Women are insisting to work these days and you can see the difference: women are more outspoken, confident and are making their own money; so nobody can bluff them.

“Your ability to choose when you want to give birth, how you want to give birth by planning the births in such a way that you can meet a promotion in two years and then give birth after the promotion will enable you to reach your aim.”

According to Tikal, myths and misconceptions around family planning products and services remain huge obstacles preventing more women from accessing available services.

On the contrary, she said women need to get the right information to make informed decisions to enable them to choose a family planning method.

According to her, women must learn to ignore

misconceptions and fake information about family planning services, but should interact with healthcare providers when challenges over side effects arise so as to change the method to another that “suits their body.”

She described communication barriers as the major obstacle preventing prompt solutions to the problems from side effects.

The high point of the event is the presentation of gifts to some women who stood out in sharing their experiences in using family planning services.

Speaking on ‘Improving Maternal Newborn Child & Adolescent Health (MNCAH) Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: The Lagos State Experience,’ the RH Coordinator at the LSMoH, Dr. Victoria Omoera, lamented that the outbreak of the COVID-19 created a lot of barriers that hindered the uptake of family planning services, but added that the LSMoH has put in measures to address those challenges.

Omoera who was represented by Ms Olugbade Taiwo Anike, an assistant director at the LSMoH, said, “There are now 10 mothers/childcare centres in the state with locations at Badagry General Hospital, Ikorodu, Amuwo-Odofin, Alimosho, and so, providing relevant information for women. Similarly, she said the establishment of clinics for young persons currently addresses issues around RH for them. “We have adolescent healthcare clinics where adolescents can actually go to be enlightened and get more information about how to care for themselves.”

Furthermore, in her presentation on ‘Guide to Preventing Pneumonia in Children,’ Mrs. Folake Kuti of SCI Nigeria, urged mothers to avoid exposing children to smoke and dirty environments, adding that vaccination was key to preventing pneumonia in children.

Furthermore, she advised women to adopt exclusive breastfeeding so that the immunity of their children will be boosted right from when they are still young. “Do exclusive breastfeeding for six months and then complementary feeding must be complete and superb. Apart from that, when the child gets pneumonia, he or she should be taken to a health centre.”

However,Kuti cautioned mothers to avoid self-medication in managing the illness of their kids. “Take the sick child to the hospital for treatment,” she added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...