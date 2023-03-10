IWD: Real Warri Pikin empowers Nigerian women entrepreneurs

Talented stand-up comedian, Anita Asuoha, better known as Real Warri Pikin, has announced a grant of one million Naira to support women entrepreneurs in Nigeria. This is to commemorate International Women’s Day, held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Twenty small-scale women entrepreneurs in Nyanya Market, Abuja, will be selected to receive N50,000 each. Real Warri Pikin has been supporting women in business for the past four years through the RWP Foundation. The foundation provides business mentorship opportunities, finance, and visibility to women entrepreneurs every International Women’s Day. It also gives access to grants and educational materials for school children and runs a monthly mental health program that provides safe spaces for people with mental illnesses, aiming to end discrimination and stigma related to mental health.

In her words, “I’m thrilled to support women’s empowerment on International Women’s Day. As a woman in the entertainment industry, I’ve seen the challenges that women face while pursuing their dreams. I believe that investing in women is crucial for creating a more equitable and just world. “I know a lot of women are feeling some kind of way at the moment, a lot of women are really down right now because of everything that is going on in our nation. But I just feel like at the end of the day, we will survive. Let us just take one day at a time and always believe in ourselves. Especially when you are a woman in this part of the world,” she added.

This year’s International Women’s Day 2023 #Embrace- Equity campaign theme aims to get people talking about why equal opportunities are not enough. The 32-year-old mother of three is one of the most sought-after entertainers in Nigerian showbiz. She has received an avalanche of awards and recognition in Nigeria and abroad for her craft.

Like this: Like Loading...