Arts & Entertainments

IWD: Real Warri Pikin empowers Nigerian women entrepreneurs

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comments Off on IWD: Real Warri Pikin empowers Nigerian women entrepreneurs

Talented stand-up comedian, Anita Asuoha, better known as Real Warri Pikin, has announced a grant of one million Naira to support women entrepreneurs in Nigeria. This is to commemorate International Women’s Day, held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Twenty small-scale women entrepreneurs in Nyanya Market, Abuja, will be selected to receive N50,000 each. Real Warri Pikin has been supporting women in business for the past four years through the RWP Foundation. The foundation provides business mentorship opportunities, finance, and visibility to women entrepreneurs every International Women’s Day. It also gives access to grants and educational materials for school children and runs a monthly mental health program that provides safe spaces for people with mental illnesses, aiming to end discrimination and stigma related to mental health.

In her words, “I’m thrilled to support women’s empowerment on International Women’s Day. As a woman in the entertainment industry, I’ve seen the challenges that women face while pursuing their dreams. I believe that investing in women is crucial for creating a more equitable and just world. “I know a lot of women are feeling some kind of way at the moment, a lot of women are really down right now because of everything that is going on in our nation. But I just feel like at the end of the day, we will survive. Let us just take one day at a time and always believe in ourselves. Especially when you are a woman in this part of the world,” she added.

This year’s International Women’s Day 2023 #Embrace- Equity campaign theme aims to get people talking about why equal opportunities are not enough. The 32-year-old mother of three is one of the most sought-after entertainers in Nigerian showbiz. She has received an avalanche of awards and recognition in Nigeria and abroad for her craft.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Insightful thoughts for achievers

Posted on Author Olufemi Talabi

There are many motivational books that challenge readers to reach for greater heights in their lives, careers or business. These books tend to inspire us to look within ourselves for the hero that we often mistakenly seek outside. Olufemi Talabi’s “Be Your Best: Insightful Thoughts for Achievers” is an inspirational book that brims with hard-won […]
Arts & Entertainments

Hit series, Gifted, ranks top five shows of 2021, as Season 3 goes on set

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

By audience demand, season three of the hit drama series, ‘Gifted’, will soon hit the screen. Season one and two premiered last year and received much critical acclaim and commendations for their originality. Based on Nollywood audience ratings, ‘Gifted’ ranked second most loved drama series in 2021 on IROKOtv, closely behind audience favourite series, ‘Blood […]
Arts & Entertainments

Awo: Inspiring story of courage, love, integrity, service to humanity

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

For about one hour 40 minutes, the historic Glover Memorial Hall, Marina, Lagos, echoed with excitement as the highly anticipated stage production of ‘Awo’, a play that depicts the life and times of the legendary sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, premiered penultimate Sunday. Written and directed by Makinde Adeniran Fta., and produced by The Duke of […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica