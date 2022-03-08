News

  IWD: Seagreen Pharma tasks women on regular health check

…as ‘Klovinal’ stands out in vaginal infection treatment

 
As Nigerians joined the rest of the world to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day, which was established by the United Nations (UN), for annual global commemoration on  March 8, Seagreen Pharmaceutical Nigeria Limited, has urged Nigerian women to go for regular medical check-ups to maintain good health at all times.
In a statement issued by Seagreen to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day, the General Manager, Pharm. Ikenna Enwelunta stated that there is great value in seeing doctors for check-ups, adding that regular medical check-ups allow the doctor to monitor both physical and mental health.
 
According to him, some ailments are preventable but could get worse due to a lack of monitoring and addressing such issues early, saying having a strong relationship with one’s healthcare provider will make it easier to receive future care and treatment when needed.
Speaking further, Enwelunta noted that International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women as it also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality, saying this year’s theme ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’ highlights the contribution of women and girls around the world, who are leading the charge on climate change adaptation, mitigation and response, to build a sustainable future for all.
According to him: “ Seagreen Pharmaceutical wishes to identify and congratulate all women across the world and particularly Nigerian women for their immense contributions towards societal cohesion and national development.
 
Recommending Klovinal, a product by Seagreen Pharmaceuticals, as a trusted pessary in the treatment of vaginal infections, Enwelunta said it has become a household name in the management of vaginal infection.
Also speaking, Marketing Manager, Mrs Evelyn Okorie, noted that Klovinal is a brand of proactive pessaries that has a spectrum of antimicrobial activity that covers the three most prevalent forms of vaginitis, which are bacterial vaginosis, vaginal candidiasis, and trichomoniasis, making it suitable for empirical or syndromic management of vaginitis including mixed infections.
She added Klovinal is a drug of choice for vaginitis, as it restores a healthy vaginal floral, adding that the drug was first introduced into the market a few years ago and is specially formulated for the management of vaginitis caused by bacterial, fungal, and protozoal organisms.
 
“Klovinal has three constituents –Lactobacillus spores, Clotrimazole and Metronidazole; hence it gives symptomatic relief to affected patients while also re-establishing the normal healthy flora in the vaginal microenvironment. Klovinal is the only product of its kind that has all these unique attributes in one,” she said.
 
 
 
 

 

