IWD: Sterling Bank, Society for Corporate Governance collaborate

As part of activities to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), Sterling Bank, through its One Woman proposition, has partnered with the Society for Corporate Governance, a non-governmental organization (NGO), to sensitise women professionals and other executives on how they can become active and effective board members.

 

Speaking at the one-day event with the theme: “Boardroom Readiness: Enlightening and Equipping Women,” Mrs. Ifunaya Ugboko, Head of the Sterling Bank One Woman proposition, said: “We supported the programme because there is a need for women to be conscious of their potential, equip themselves for boardroom positions and change the mindset perspective that boardroom positions are meant for men alone.

 

“We also want women to be intentional about their capabilities and aspire to greatness. Helping women into leadership positions, especially at the boardroom level, where they can contribute to the growth of their organizations and live a fulfilling life.”

 

While urging women to be inspirational, Ugboko disclosed that women can have access to credit solutions such as asset financing loans, distributorship loans, discounted business loans, nanny solutions to support work-life balance, trusteeship solutions, and get the One Woman card, which enables them to shop at discounted prices in selected stores under the One Woman proposition.

 

She drew attention to the need for women to embrace trusteeship solutions as part of Breaking the Bias.

 

Also speaking, but virtually, the keynote speaker, Dr. (Mrs.) Ajoritsedere Awosika, Chairman of Access Bank Plc, dwelt on the need for gender diversity on boards of companies and commended the Society for Corporate Governance for being at the forefront of enforcing corporate governance and increasing the number of women in boardrooms in Nigeria.

 

Dr Awosika observed that bias against women in top leadership positions is a global issue as statistics show that only 6.7 per cent of positions on boards of directors are occupied by women globally.

 

She, therefore, urged women to improve their skills by taking advantage of the outcome of COVID-19 to register for online courses in that regard.

 

