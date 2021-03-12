IWD: When women seek to challenge the status quo

IWD: Given their input, strength, and influence, women ought to be celebrated every day. But March 8 of every year has been earmarked to celebrate social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe. Oluwatosin Omoniyi writes

The day is also to mark a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Globally, significant activities are witnessed from both public and private interests to celebrate women’s achievements or rally for women’s equality. This year, 2021, the theme: ‘Choose to Challenge’, particularly demonstrated the readiness of women in Nigeria to dare to challenge the inhibiting forces and gives insight on how they can strive to rise above challenges confronting them. For them, a challenged world is an alert world.

Majority of the women New Telegraph spoke to, believed everyone is responsible for her own thoughts and actions. Whichever way, the clarion call for women is that they should dare to challenge in some core areas including, women inclusion in governance and excelling in men dominated field. They should also dare to fight to standstill if possible, genderdiscriminationandinequality, rising abovealloddstobecoming boardchairmen, bank CEOs and surviving the pandemic era (Covid-19).

Venturing in men’sfield

According to Chinasa Ebei, a female welder, “we can all choose tochallenge and call outgender bias and inequality. We can all choose to seek out and celebratewomen’sachievements. Collectively, we can all help create an inclusive world.” Finishing from school, Ebei had no job, no space in the labour market, confused on how to move further in life, she opted for a male jobwelding. Encouraged by her husband, she went forthe training to become a welder. Andsince 2014 thatshebecamea fulltime welder, shesaidshe has no course to regret that decision.

“For me, the job isnotstressfulasspeculatedandwhenyouseeme, I amverypolishedthatyouhardlycandetectwhat I do. Sincerely, I am proud of my job,” she said. Aisha Adeleke, a female shoemaker beams with enthusiasm and exude satisfaction about herjob. Accordingtoher, shederivesjoyincarrying out herpassion which she hadnurturedfrom childhood.

It is a general knowledge that shoemaking (cobbling) is mainly reserved for men until women start to come out of their cocoon and dare venture into the shoemaking industry. ForAdeleke, hershoemaking business isadream come true and hopes to make it a brand that will go global someday, an ambition she believes most of her male counterparts, are not interested in doing.

Chisom Okeke, is another female proud excelling in a male dominated environment. As a mechanic, she loves cars and translated the love in auto mechanic. She said her passion for cars inspired her to work harder on engine timing, which is one of the most challenging tasks most male counterparts avoid. More women are now delving into farming and daring to make a difference.

They farm, harvest and sell and assist the home front with the proceed. Gone are the days, men take the dominance and pride of providing single handedly. Most of the female farmers that spoke to New Telegraph, especially those whose husbands were laid off from work took to farming.

They were able to assist with the expenses, school fees, house rent. Confronted with many challenges like accessibility to government soft loan, subsidized fertilizer, transportation and mechanized form farming, the female farmers along LASU Ojo road, Igando, Lagos, told New Telegraph that they have dared to challenge and rising above the challenges during the Covid time. Also, therearemorewomenwhoarechoosing to challenge to becoming bank CEOs and board chairmen. Theyhaveplayedandcontinuetoplay a key role in Nigeria’s banking sector, thereby, creating strong legacy for other women to follow.

Low level of female participation in governance/ politics

The Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum has asked the Federal and State Governments to involve more women in policy and decisionmaking. In a statement issuedon Mondayto commemorate 2021 International Women’s Day, the first ladies called on leaders to provide adequate resources for the empowerment, education, and training of women and girls.

The statement was jointly signed by First Lady Ekiti State and Chair, Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; First Lady Niger State and Chair, Northern Governors’ Wives Forum, Dr Amina Abubakar Bello; and First Lady Edo State and Chair, Southern Governors’ Wives Forum, Mrs Betsy Obaseki.

Thestatementpartlyread; “We, therefore, call on the federal and state governments to demonstrate the political will to ensure that the needs of theNigerianwomenareaddressed, involvemore womeninpolicyanddecision-makingatalllevels, “Enact laws and policies for inclusion and non-discrimination to safeguard the interests of women, and where they exist, we call for full and adequate implementation.

“Involve more women in policy and decisionmaking at all levels and also provide adequate resources for the empowerment, education and training of women and girls , strengthen the National and State machineries responsible for women’s empowerment so that they can function optimally.

“Support civil society organisations to work in partnership with the government and local communities for effective reach and impact. “AsGovernors’wives, wewillcontinuetosupport our husbands and remind them of their obligations towards the security, protection and empowerment of citizens, especially women.

“We will also engage with local communities and various stakeholderas to ensure that no woman is left behind.” On the COVID-19 vaccine in the country, the governors’ wives sued for the cause of Nigerian women, noting that they should not be sidelined in the vaccination. According to the First Ladies, they would be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to show that it is safe for consumption. As we manage the fallout from the COVID19 pandemic during these difficult times, we call on all the authorities concerned to make the COVID19 vaccine widely available and ensure there is equity in access.

“The vaccine should not be yet another resource that women do not have easy access to in Nigeria. We also urge all women to take the vaccine when it is available, we ourselves will be taking the vaccine to demonstrate that it is safe,” they said.

Abduction of women, girls

The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, in a message signed to commemorate the IWD, 2021, urged Nigerian leaders to bring an immediate end to the incessant spate of abductions of womenandgirlsinthecountry. Shealsocalledon all stakeholders to continue to exert their different levels of influence and bring the abductions to an end. The message titled “Message of the First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, on the occasion of the International Women’s Day 2021.” was posted on her social media handle on Monday.

Aisha Buhari, in her message, lamented the continued abductionof womenandgirlsinNigeriabybandits and terrorists. The message read, “Today marks the 2021 edition of International Women’s Day. The day offers yet another opportunity for humanity to review and reflect progress made on issues of women and girls. “COVID-19hashad ahugeimpactonwomen; disrupted education and careers, lost jobs, descent into poverty, and proliferation of domestic violence.

Many have also died or suffered due to lackof accesstobasicinformationonthepandemic, It is therefore important, not just to continue spreading the message of the COVID-19 protocol, but torememberand support thosewho havebeen affected negatively by the pandemic in one way or another. Away from COVID-19, women and girls in Nigeria have continued to suffer abductions both in the hands of insurgents and bandits. “As a mother, I share the sorrow and agony of the victims and their families.

I am also not unaware of the impact that these abductions could have in reverting many successes we have hithertoachieved, especiallyintermsof girl-child education and early marriages. “My best wishes to women all over the world for their resilience, hard work, and commitment totheprogressof humanity. HappyInternational Women’s Day.“

Bedrock of society

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement issued on Monday by his media aide, Femi Adesina rejoiceswiththewomenfolkandrestates his administration’s commitment to addressing the multifarious challenges confronting them at various levels of the society.

While noting that the theme of the 2021 celebration: Choose to Challenge, is quite apt, the President felicitates most warmly with Nigerian women, describingthemasbedrockof thesociety. “With seven female ministers, and two of them heading strategic Ministries of Finance, Budget and National Planning; and Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, in addition to scores more in charge of key parastatals and agencies, as well as serving as presidential aides, President Buhari applauds their contributions to the successes recorded by the administration.

“I am proud of our women who have shown by dint of hard work and capacity that they can perform creditably if given the opportunity at home and on the global stage,” he says. The President pledges further support towards female gender inclusiveness in all sectors of national life, stressing that women are key to a happy and stable family, society and nation.

With females forming about half of the country’s population, President Buhari avers that any “government which neglects such a crucial component of its demographic asset, stands the risk of stunted growth and likely failure.” He condemns all forms of gender-based discriminations, abuse, harassmentandviolencetargeted especially at the female folk at work places, schools, community and national levels.

