IWD: WIEN to address setbacks women face in energy sector

Women in Energy Network (WIEN) will be joining other women around the world to mark the 2023 International Women’s Day. At the women’s day breakfast session slated for March 24 in Lagos, valuable insights into issues affecting women in the energy sector would be addressed by stakeholders in the industry. WIEN, an advocacy group, has always pushed for inclusion of women in the top echelon of the energy sector, stating that the energy industry is critical to the growth and development of the country and that women play an essential part in driving innovation, excellence and progress in the sector. However, despite their contributions, women still face significant barriers to entry and advancement in the energy sector. Briefing the media on the coming event, the President of Women In Energy Network, Funmi Ogbue, said this year’s event is with the theme; ‘Programmes & Initiatives for Equitable Access for Women in the Nigerian Energy Industry,’ and we are excited to be organising it in partnership with Women in Shell Network and Seplat Awesome Women’s Network.” Ogbue, who was ably represented by WIEN’s Publicity Director, Charlotte Essiet, further explained that the WIEN 2023 International Women’s Day Breakfast Session is so timely and essential.
Related Articles
PDP campaign blasts Shettima, APC over attack on Atiku
The People’s Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Wednesday accused the Vice Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Kashim Shettima, of selective amnesia for ignoring the chaos within APC to attack the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Director of Strategic Communication of the Atiku /Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Dele Momodu, said this in a statement […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nyako’s son lose bid to stop alleged N29bn fraud trial
Former Adamawa State Governor, Vice Admiral Muritala Nyako (rtd) and his son, Senator Abdulaziz Nyako, have lost the bid to stop the N29 billion money laundering criminal charges brought against them by the Federal Government. The Court of Appeal, Abuja division had yesterday dismissed their appeal seeking to terminate the fraud case against them on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Why COVID-19 positive nursing mothers can still breastfeed –UNICEF
New findings by the United Nations Children’s Education (UNICEF) have shown that mothers infected with COVID- 19 can breastfeed their babies without infecting them with the virus. A UNICEF Nutrition Team led by Olumiji Oyedokun said this while presenting a paper at the 2021 World Breastfeeding Week in Kano yesterday. However, Oyedokun said what a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)