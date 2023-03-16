IWD: WIEN to address setbacks women face in energy sector

Women in Energy Network (WIEN) will be joining other women around the world to mark the 2023 International Women’s Day. At the women’s day breakfast session slated for March 24 in Lagos, valuable insights into issues affecting women in the energy sector would be addressed by stakeholders in the industry. WIEN, an advocacy group, has always pushed for inclusion of women in the top echelon of the energy sector, stating that the energy industry is critical to the growth and development of the country and that women play an essential part in driving innovation, excellence and progress in the sector. However, despite their contributions, women still face significant barriers to entry and advancement in the energy sector. Briefing the media on the coming event, the President of Women In Energy Network, Funmi Ogbue, said this year’s event is with the theme; ‘Programmes & Initiatives for Equitable Access for Women in the Nigerian Energy Industry,’ and we are excited to be organising it in partnership with Women in Shell Network and Seplat Awesome Women’s Network.” Ogbue, who was ably represented by WIEN’s Publicity Director, Charlotte Essiet, further explained that the WIEN 2023 International Women’s Day Breakfast Session is so timely and essential.

