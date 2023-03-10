IWD: Women, girls remain underrepresented in STEM fields – FG

International Women’s Day (IWD) is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8 as a focal point in the women’s rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. The Minister for Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen in commemorating the 2023 IWD National with the theme: ‘DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality,’ said the theme aligned with the priority theme for the upcoming 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW- 67), ‘Innovation and Technological Change, and Education in the Digital Age for Achieving Gender Equality and the Empowerment of All Women and Girls’. She emphasised that the theme highlights the need for inclusive and transformative technology and digital education among women and girls.

IWD

IWD is set aside by the United Nations (UN) in celebrating the historical, cultural, and political achievements of women by organisations at all levels. It also supports taking action against gender inequality around the world; appreciate the efforts of women in the socio-economic development of the society. It is also a day organisations big and small come together to show women just how valuable they are in today’s society. The minister noted that “this year’s commemoration coming on the heels of the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections calls for sober reflections and renewed commitment to take appropriate steps in providing relevant strategies to address areas of challenges and consolidate on the gains that will sustain the existing intellectual, political and socio-economic exploits of Nigerian women and girls. From the current crisis, we are confident that we will rise again stronger in unity; irrespective of tribe, creed and status, with technology as a unifying factor. “Bringing women and other marginalised groups into technology results in more creative solutions and has greater potential for innovations that meet women’s needs and promote gender equality. Their lack of inclusion, by contrast, comes with massive costs: according to the UN Women 2022 Women’s Snap Short Report, women’s exclusion from the digital world has reduced $1 trillion from the gross domestic product of lowand middle-income countries in the last decade; loss that will grow to $1.5 trillion by 2025 without action. Reversing this trend according to the report will require tackling the problem of online violence, which 38 per cent of women had personally experienced. “A gender-responsive approach to innovation, technology and digital education can increase the awareness of women and girls regarding their rights and civic engagement. Advancements in digital technology offer immense opportunities to address development and humanitarian challenges, and to achieve the 2030 Agenda’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Unfortunately, the opportunities of the digital revolution also present a risk of perpetuating existing patterns of gender inequality. Growing inequalities are becoming increasingly evident in the context of digital skills and access to technologies, with women being left behind as the result of this digital gender divide. The need for inclusive and transformative technology and digital education is therefore crucial for a sustainable future.

Underrepresentation

“Despite their many achievements, women and girls remain underrepresented in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. Globally they are a minority of students in STEM education, at only 35 per cent, with just three per cent studying information and communication technology. This directly reflects the discrimination faced by women and girls around the world.” She noted that often times, when young women look at careers in STEM they find a strongly male-dominated culture.

“If you cannot see it, you cannot be it, and thus continues a cycle of limited representation. Change for girls in science requires a paradigm shift, a commitment to long-term, sustainable programmes and initiatives that acknowledge structural barriers and work to remove them. We need educational reforms, with new curricula that foster girls’ curiosity in scientific discoveries from an early age, including science and technology subjects through primary school. “I therefore ask that teachers and educational institutions be supported to consciously remove gender biases and stereotypes in our educational environments, textbooks and didactic materials. It starts with making women’s contributions to STEM visible, including through connecting young women and girls with STEM professionals and mentors. As a ministry, working to achieve SDGs 1 and 8, emphasising women’s access to skills, information, and decent work in creating technologies, to increase their income levels towards reduction of poverty; we have been to achieve some of the following which we are proud to share with you.”

Achievements

S h e reels out some of her ICT related achievements as “the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, with support from UNDP, under the Spotlight Initiative established and launched the G e n d e r Based- Vi -olent Data Situation Room and Electronic Dash Board within the Ministry’s premises by Her Excellency, Amina Mohammed, the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations. So far this innovation of the National GBV Data Situation Room has bridged the gaps in producing data on genderbased violence in the country as a global best practice. “In addition, through our only parastatal – the National Centre for Women Development – we have successfully conducted: ICT training on mobile phones & laptops repairs for 1,000 female artisans selected from the 36 states of the federation and equipped them with skills needed to troubleshoot problems in mobile phones (software/ hardware), repair, assemble, design & develop mobiles apps. Most of them have set up small businesses to do repair work on mobile phones; 2000 women and girls have been trained in ICT & Entrepreneurship. “The ‘Enabling Technology Room’ of the NCWD is fully stocked with computers for the visually impaired. To date a total of 1,300 persons virtually impaired and hard to hear have been trained on various ICT skills ranging from Web-design, 3D-Animation and Multimedia purposes.”

‘She Can with ICT’

She added that other good practices in partnership with the private sector include but are not limited to: Training of over 1,000 women and girls between 2021 and 2022 by Ingressive to enable them gain placements in the region’s fast-rising tech industry, through the initiative of Women Technology Empowerment Centre (WTEC) over 44,000 women and girls have been trained through its technology camps, with over 1,800 women in the ‘She Can with ICT’ programme that helps women start or grow their businesses; – supported 36 public libraries to become more efficient information providers using technology; and 600 girls between ages of 11-17 years benefitted in the After School Programme. Tallen disclosed that, to round off the activities of this year’s event, there will be a high-level event on Thursday, March 30. The event provides a forum for technologists, innovators, entrepreneurs, and gender equality activists to highlight the role of all stakeholders in improving access to digital tools. This will be followed by a high-level panel discussion and musical performances.

Like this: Like Loading...