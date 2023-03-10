News

IWD: Women In Advertising seek equity in appointments

Women in marketing communications celebrated the International Women’s Day with a call on firms in the industry to ensure equity in their appointments. Dressed in Dentsu Nigeria uniform, the women displayed the #embraceequity symbol in solidarity with other women globally. This was contained in a statement issued by dentsu Nigeria’s Corporate Communications Manager, Sodiq Oyeleke. Reacting to biases against women, the General Manager of D’Agyle Nigeria, Marian Ogaziechi, explained that women are nurturers who always wanted the best for their subordinates.

Asked if women bosses are tougher to work with, she said, “First off, being tough is not rooted in gender. Women are biologically wired to be nurturers and could be perceived to be going beyond boundaries despite good intentions. “These stereotypes should be discarded. Women should be accepted as equally innovative and major contributors to organisational success.” On her part, the Chief Operating Officer of dentsu X Nigeria, Adekemi Alegbeleye, described women as dynamic, saying they kept excelling in every area – government, corporate and business organisations.

“As we move forward in society, women need to be truly included and have a sense of belonging wherever they are represented, only then can we say that all barriers have been broken and the same rules and conditions apply irrespective of gender,” she noted. The Managing Director of Iproviz, Yetunde Adegbite, urged organisations to stop denying females top roles in their organisations. She said: “Overall, addressing the denial of top roles to females will require a multifaceted approach that addresses all of the above factors. This could include policies and initiatives to reduce bias and discrimination, increase representation and diversity, and provide women with the opportunities and resources they need to succeed.”

