IWD: Women renew demand for gender equality

T he International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated on March 8 every year. It was first celebrated on March 19, 1911 as inspired by America’s National Women’s Day declared by the Socialist Party of America and followed subsequently by different countries in different years.

it was however first celebrated by the United Nations in 1975 and made a international day on 8 March 1977. The essence is to celebrate remarkable women, reflect on progress made and call for a change to further advance the cause of women in the social, political, economic and cultural sphere.

In Nigeria, the celebration is usually embraced by the three tiers of government through their agencies and parastatals. Labour unions, human rights activists, well meaning Nigerians as well as local and international human right organizations. In addition, several professional groups, Civil Society Groups (CSOs), Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs), and the media; usually celebrate women who have made their mark directly or indirectly in the society.

Challenges

But despite the several feats recorded; the poor attention paid to women and girls education, poor health services, gender based violence, harmful cultural and traditional practices, segregation, illiteracy, early marriage and poor representation in leadership positions have continued to stare women in the face. At an extraordinary meeting of Abuja City Toastmasters Club in collaboration with AFEX Commodities Exchange Limited with the theme ‘Realizing Women’s Rights’, the women have renewed their struggle for equality in the society.

The women, drawn from the Church, the corporate world and other segments of society called for mutual respect, fairness, equity and a level playing ground for both men and women. They argued that equity and fairness will make the country a better place for all irrespective of gender. According to Ms. Atuonwu Adanna, women regardless of the sector they fall into, have remained a strong force in any nations economic development. Based on her analogy, women in the informal sector contribute largely to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Interestingly, INSIDE ABUJA checks around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) revealed that women and girls make up the majority of persons who hawk or put up mini stalls either at formal or informal locations to sell one product or the other. Mrs Binta Max-Gbinije, noted that women through the support of men, could further move Nigeria’s GDP further by 25 percent in 5 years. She argued that women possess lot of potentials which could help any nation advance economically and socially however, the society through a deliberate move by men, have succeeded in disenfranchising women from using those innate talents.

In her words: “Men must come into the party, we need he for she; men who buy into the agenda. Half of our population is made up of women so we need men to join in the fight. “If we get men come into the party, we can actually move our GDP by 25% in 5years. That is what can happened let the men come on board, we need one another.” Excited that more women are coming out to take their rightful place, Binta asked that women be given a chance to prove their ability to deliver in the midst of daunting family demands. She also advocated for more collaboration amongst women.

“Things are changing; before now women are not being given their place at the table but they had to push their way to take their place. Gladly more women are coming out to take their place. “Besides the National Assembly, groups and individuals can intentionally and proactively change the policies. Employers must begin to adapt to the realities of our time that women can deliver on their jobs despite the issues they are surrounded with,” Binta said. She further advised women not to give in to the whims of men saying: “Please keep your shine, no man should keep you under no matter what. Don’t let any man talk you down, continue to rise and make progress,” she advised.

Poor representation

Mrs. Oduenyi Okonkwo, who expressed disappointment over the poor representation of women in leadership positions, told INSIDE ABUJA that there were possibilities that men are afraid women could shove them aside and take over the reins of power. She lamented the six ( 6) percent representation of women in the National Assembly and urged women to wake up from their slumber. “We have made some progress with respect to women’s right but there are a lot of girls out of school, we have a law of 35 affirmative action to give women a voice. “In 1999 we had three ( 3 ) percent, at some point we had eight ( 8 ) percent but now we have six ( 6) percent in the National Assembly. This poses a lot of constraints and barriers. How can a six percent representation of women make laws that will benefit the huge population of women which is made up of almost 49 percent?” Oduenyi however believes that if men could join forces with women to make the ultimate sacrifice, women equality in Nigeria will become a reality that would steer the country in a much better direction. On her part Tracy Ekpe, raised concerns over the poor availability of information on the achievements of women in Nigeria for the younger and upcoming generation. “There is not enough information for the younger generation to know what women have faced in this country. We don’t know how much about women, history is being lost. “We need a robust platform to celebrate women’s achievements to honour women who have contributed immensely to the nation.” Although some men strongly believes that a woman’s place is in the shadows or background as the case may be, few men have continued to single themselves out by aligning and recognising the importance of women in virtually every segment of society.

Legislative advocacy

According to an outstanding “He for She”, Ibrahim Mustapha, the National Assembly should formulate more policies that would give more opportunities to women to take up legislative positions, address issues and take top decisions. “Women should be given more opportunities in politics. The ratio of women to men at the National Assembly is still extremely low. Policies should be made to advance women in the areas of employment and political offices in the country.” Chief Preye Ogriki, expressed dismay that over the years, the National Assembly which has men as majority, have refused to support bills that could liberate women and grant them the rights they have for so long clamoured for. “We have seen some decline in women’s advancement, some are not making progress as far as realisation of women’s rights are concerned. “Two bills that should have legally helped to address the shortcomings were actively kicked against at the National Assembly. I find it very painful,” he said.

Toastmasters

President, Abuja City Toastmasters Club, Montaz Abubakar, urged women not to give up but continue in the struggle to take their rightful place at the table.He expressed hopes of a better tomorrow for women in Nigeria. He however noted that although he will continue to advocate for women’s rights, he does not believe that women and men should share an equal space. “Things are getting better and the future looks brighter for women in general. We encourage women to continue to struggle, sit at the table and let’s keep it going. “Am generally not for equality, I for one don’t think that you should treat a woman same way you treat a man, I am for equity. “We should recognise the differences between a man and a woman and treat both genders based on their needs and aspirations,” he said.

