IWD: Yuguda urges elimination of gender inequality

The Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, has emphasised the need for elimination of all forms of gender inequality in a bid to ensure continued growth and development of the capital market. Yuguda stated this in his message at the celebration of International Women’s Day held in the Commission’s head office in Abuja.

The SEC DG stated that this year’s theme for International Women’s Day “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality,” focused on the untold contributions to the digital world that women have made over the years, adding that this comes at no better time than this period when the Commission is exploring and making great strides in the use of technology in carrying out financial, regulatory and supervisory services in the Nigerian capital market. He stated that the celebration called for all to be challenged and be part of the DigitALL transformation irrespective of genders and work towards creating a more gender-equal world both at the work place and in the society at large. According to him, “on this day, let us celebrate the achievements of women and recognise the need to work together to eliminate gender inequality.

We can all play a role in creating a more equitable world by choosing to challenge gender stereotypes, supporting and empowering women, and creating opportunities for them to thrive. “Today, we celebrate the women who have broken barriers, shattered stereotypes, and paved the way for others to follow. We honour the women who have made a difference in the lives of others. We also acknowledge the challenges and struggles that women continue to face in our society and renew our commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable workplace. “As we celebrate International Women’s Day today, I would like to take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt goodwill and appreciation to all the amazing women in the Commission and to all the great women of our great nation, Nigeria. Yuguda also used the opportunity to recognize the invaluable contributions of female employees to the Commission’s success adding that the Management is committed to supporting them in their personal and professional growth. IWD is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.

