IWD2023: NGO advocates digital skills for empowerment of women, girls

Initiative for Social Impact and Sustainable Development (ISISD) has called on the Nigerian government at all levels, and stakeholders to ensure the digital empowerment of women and girls for societal development.

According to the ISISD Coordinator, Funmi Falobi, it is imperative that women and girls are not left behind in the digital and technology revolution going on around the world for development.

“This year’s International Women’s Day theme titled: ‘DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality’ with #Embraceequity is a clarion call for government, policymakers, stakeholders, and private sectors to look into how to bridge the gap in digital skills, and education for women and, and ensure gender parity. We can no longer leave the female gender behind anymore if we are actually seeking a secure society where inclusion is germane,” she said.

Falobi explained that the disparity in innovation, technology and digital knowledge has widened the economic and social inequalities.

“The United Nations reports that 37 per cent of women do not use the internet and that 259 million fewer women have access to the internet than men, despite accounting for nearly half of the world’s population.

“There is a need for us to strive for a gender-equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that allows women and girls to attain their full potential without limitations,” she said

“Today, we celebrate women and girls around the world who are breaking the barriers and making an impact. We celebrate women and girls who are championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education. And today, we charge all to embrace equity for the betterment of society.

“When we all come together to embrace equity; innovation, technology and digital education will increase the awareness of women and girls’ rights and civic engagement. This, in turn, will lead to the attainment of the 2030 sustainable development goals,” she said.

