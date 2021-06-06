Iweanoge: Why digital solution is Nigeria’s future

Richard Iweanoge is the Chief Executive Officer of Papyrus Digital Solution, a field force management automation company. In simple terms, the company invented digitized tools for sales representatives in the field. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Iweanoge, who was former General Manager Consumer marketing to Africa’s telecommunications giant, MTN, speaks about his new job as a CEO and why FieldMaxPro was created to help managers have a clear vision of the activities their sales representatives do on the field

You recently left a multinational, telecommunication company like MTN to become the CEO of Papyrus Digital Solution. The question many would love to hear the answer to is, why the move?

That is a very good question. I spent a better part of my career with MTN and in that period, I was opportune to manage sales in MTN as General Manager to consumer sales.

Then, I moved to the marketing department as General Manager, Consumer marketing. I also did brand management and handled communication as well. So, my personal view is that, after all this time and experience, it was time to move on and do other things.

Papyrus Digital Solution is a company that is focused on an aspect of sales and marketing that I like, which is automating the process of engaging the customers in the channels of distribution. It is a field force management automation company.

The vision is to empower managers with insight and information from the field to enable them make informed decisions about what their teams and channel partners are doing.

What that means in simple terms is, if you have ever done field sales and field marketing, the way it works is that you are going to have people across the country who will go out to visit customers in your channels of distribution – dealers, retailers, etc.

Assuming you have a sales representative in Benin, he or she wakes up every day to go and visit customers. He tries to sell your products or services, build relationships with the customers, collect payment for goods sold, deliver products to them, and also to merchandise the place with your company merchandising materials and so on.

They have a lot of activities they do in the field but these activities happen in their area on their own while you as the Manager and management are in Lagos and you don’t always have a clear view of what is happening there in Benin. And that is one person. So, imagine you have 200 of them across the country. You have people stationed in different places and every day, they go out to meet your customers.

So, to a large extent, that aspect of marketing has always been a challenge because as a manager, it is always difficult to know what is happening. The way it was always dealt with it is to request that the field representatives write reports. Depending on the company, sometimes, the report is daily, sometimes is weekly or monthly. They do a report of their activities.

From that report, the manager gets to know what the sales and marketing reps did. But that is very subjective because I can be in Kano and tell you I am in Kaduna. I may not visit any customer and tell you I visited 10 customers.

There is no way you will know. You might get a sense that things are not going very well if I am not meeting my sales target for example. Or maybe one day, you come and visit me physically and find out something.

In 2021, we felt that with technology, we can remove those blind spots and the managers can have a clear view and visibility of what is happening within the field. In a nutshell, that is the problem that Papyrus wants to solve.

Is there a particular name to it or is it an app?

The solution is called FieldMaxPro. It is a field force management automation system that enables the field representatives to plan their day.

If he plans to go to Ikeja tomorrow, for example, the system will bring out all the customers that are in Ikeja and he can pick the ones he wants to see. It will also help plan the route to avoid wasting time on traffic, moving from Ikeja to Ikorodu and from there to Victoria Island which would waste the whole day.

The manager can also be in his office and see the plan, and see who and who you intend to visit the next day.

On the day you plan to visit those customers, the manager can see how you are progressing in terms of engaging all the people you plan to visit on his dashboard because the sales reps phone and Papyrus app has GPS.

The manager will see where you are, when you started the visit with the customer, how long you stayed with the customers, what you sold, things you gave to the customers like Point of sales materials, and what was discussed in the cause of the visit from the note you make of your conversation.

The system captures all the sales rep does. The manager can see that on the dashboard how the activities are going. It helps to make the job efficient because the Head Office knows exactly what is going on.

The Head Office also knows who their customers are and the products they are given, the conversation with the customers and how the customers’ shops look.

How your products are being displayed on the shelves. It also builds a historical knowledge of all engagements with the customer. That way, if the said Sales Representative leaves, the new person coming in does not have to start from scratch.

He can go through all the records of things that happened before and know where to start up from. Unlike before where if a sales rep resigns, someone else goes there and starts afresh to build those customers’ relationships all over again.

You said something about the digital solution working with phones’ GPS. Does it mean the company representatives would have to install an app?

Yes! There is an App, an analytical engine, and a dashboard. The Sales Rep in the field uses the App. That is how he captures all his activities.

The analytical engine analyses the information being gathered and displays it in the dashboard for the manager in the office. It is for companies that have field teams.

How long has this company been up and running or is it a start-up company?

Papyrus has been on for 7 to 8 years now. It did take a while for them to finish developing the solution. They have customers that are using their solutions for years now so they are not exactly new. My role is to expand what they are doing in Nigeria.

They also look forward to expanding into other African countries. They are not exactly new but they are at a point where they can now grow and I think that is my role.

You played a significant role in building the MTN brand in Nigeria. Is the experience gathered there what is inspiring you for this new role?

I will like to believe that the reason I was given the job was because of my experience; because truth be told, there is a certain aspect of sales and marketing and field activities that you necessarily need the experience to know and appreciate what FieldMaxPro is and how it works.

Even before joining MTN, I started my career in sales. I have been a sales manager in pharmaceuticals industry and then in telecommunications.

So, I know many aspects of sales. I know those challenges of having a huge sales team across the country and not being sure of what they are doing. I have also gone through being a salesperson and not having a tool to organise yourself. To be able to plan, to capture information, sometimes you can forget.

A customer can say ‘see me next week Tuesday, bring me a certain product’. If you don’t have a tool to capture the exact product the customer need, you may likely forget.

So, the tool is n o t only for the management to see what they are doing in the field. It is also to help the sales personnel on the field to be efficient. So, my experience does come to play because I understand what we need to do to market the product.

Any thoughts on your time in MTN?

I totally enjoyed my time in MTN. I woke up every morning excited about work. The culture there in the early days was really good. And it wasn’t all about money.

I see that same sense of enthusiasm here. A culture that enables people who believe they can make a difference. I just thought this should be the next phase of my career.

Leading a company that provides digital solutions; tell us how important going digital is in this age we are now?

The world is moving forward. Every aspect of business and every aspect of personal life is going digital. I can still remember a time when companies didn’t have emails. You write memos on paper and start circulating them. Digital is permeating all aspects of life now. There is no reason you cannot use digital solutions to make some aspects of work easier, especially fieldwork. We have already digitized some aspects of work, fieldwork I think is the next frontier.

Speaking about digitalizing work, is it the only aspect of fieldwork you are looking at digitizing?

FieldMaxPro is our flagship product. We have other products on other aspects of fieldwork that we have not pushed aggressively.

We have products on surveys, we have products on visibility evaluations for brands, we have products on building database of retailers and others. We have not pushed them because we are focusing on FieldMaxPro. So in months and years to come, you will hear of other products we have.

How does it work? Do you install the App and it is customized for that particular company with their logo?

We are very flexible. One of the things we do is that we want to deliver to our customers a kind of solution that best fits their organisation.

But if you go on our website fieldmaxpro.com, you can sign up yourself. When you sign up, we send you an email to download the App. We can customize for companies because many have different terminologies for their kind of work.

What are the challenges so far?

There are challenges because we are not the only company that offers these solutions. There are other foreign Companies in Nigeria that offer such solutions. I believe we uniquely understand Nigeria.

We built these solutions with a good understanding of fieldwork in Nigeria. We didn’t build it for another country and trying to adapt it to Ni- Iweanoge geria.

