Iwobi delighted with Everton’s win over Leicester

Alex Iwobi is excited with Everton’s win over Leicester City in the premier league game on Wednesday. Iwobi was one of the star performers for the Toffees at the King Power stadium as he set up the opening goal for Brazilian star Richarlison. He enjoyed 90 minutes of action and his effort on the day was crowned with an assist, 73% pass accuracy, 100% dribble success (4) and created 3 scoring chances for his team. After the game, the 24 yearold tweeted celebrating his teammate and the victory. Meanwhile, Masons Holgate scored the second go for Carlo Ancelotti’s men later in the second half to pick maximum points and moved to fifth on the table. Next for Everton is Arsenal at the Goodison Park on Sunday
