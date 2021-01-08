Iwobi: Everton as good as Wenger’s Arsenal

Alex Iwobi believes Everton are as good as his former Arsenal team and they have the quality to perform well in European competitions. Carlo Ancelotti’s side made a promising start to the 2020-21 season and the 24-year-old has likened the talent at Goodison Park to Arsene Wenger’s men. Everton, currently placed seventh on the table, endured a four-game winless run in the Premier League back in late October, with three consecutive defeats to Southampton, Newcastle United and Manchester United, which has made the Nigeria star call for more consistency in their performances for the remainder of the season. “I think we are good enough to compete in Europe,” Iwobi the club website. “This Everton side is as good as the Arsenal teams I was in, 100 per cent. “We have talented, international players, in the team and on the bench.
Related Articles
Roma, Inter, Juventus , Lazio, ties air On GOtv Max
Football fans will be treated to a bumper package this weekend as top games from the Serie A will be aired on GOtv this weekend. The games, scheduled to hold from 18-20 July, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 5, exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers. Atalanta will continue their chase for a UEFA Champions […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Serie A: Ronaldo back in form as Juve beat 10-man Lecce 4-0
Cristiano Ronaldo set up two goals and converted a penalty to help Juventus beat 10-man Lecce 4-0 and boost its chances of claiming a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title on Friday. Ronaldo had struggled since soccer resumed in Italy, but his return to form pushed Juventus seven points clear of second-placed Lazio, which hosts Fiorentina […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ozil’s agent calls out Arsenal, Arteta over playmaker’s exile
*Says: ‘Fans deserve honest explanation’ This week, Mesut Ozil’s exile at Arsenal has extended to unprecedented levels. The 32-year-old cannot play senior football again until January at the earliest after being left out of the Gunners’ Premier League and Europa League squads for what manager Mikel Arteta insisted on Wednesday night were solely footballing reasons. “My conscience is […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)