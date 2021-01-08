Sports

Iwobi: Everton as good as Wenger’s Arsenal

Alex Iwobi believes Everton are as good as his former Arsenal team and they have the quality to perform well in European competitions. Carlo Ancelotti’s side made a promising start to the 2020-21 season and the 24-year-old has likened the talent at Goodison Park to Arsene Wenger’s men. Everton, currently placed seventh on the table, endured a four-game winless run in the Premier League back in late October, with three consecutive defeats to Southampton, Newcastle United and Manchester United, which has made the Nigeria star call for more consistency in their performances for the remainder of the season. “I think we are good enough to compete in Europe,” Iwobi the club website. “This Everton side is as good as the Arsenal teams I was in, 100 per cent. “We have talented, international players, in the team and on the bench.

