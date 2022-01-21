Sports

Iwobi happy to play in any position

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has said he is ready to play in any position for the Super Eagles although his preferred position still remains the No. 10 role. There have been issues concerning where it is best suited for the Everton of England star with his uncle, Austin Okocha, asking the Super Eagles interim coach, Austin Eguavoen, to use him more in the middle. “I’d like to see the coach play players in their right positions,” Okocha said on Super Sports. “Iwobi became a better player when he took over the No.10 from Kelechi Iheanacho. Iheanacho is not a typical No.10. He is a top finisher.

I can understand why the coach is playing him in that position because he can convert a half chance.” However, the player himself has said as long as he is helping the team to succeed, he wont mind playing from any position. Speaking with our correspondent, the former Arsenal of England midfielder said he will continue to give his best to the team, even if playing out on the wings.

Iwobi said: “We are all happy to have won our three opening games. We still have to remain focus and humble because there are still more tough games to be played and we will keep doing our country proud. “These victories shows that we are ready for any opponent and it’s a good signal we are sending out there to any team that wants to play Nigeria.

 

