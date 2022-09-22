Iwobi happy with Team of the Week nomination

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has expressed joy after he was nominated into the Team of the Week in England after his yeoman performance for Everton in their first victory of the season. Everton already played six matches before last weekend game against West Ham which was won with a goal scored by Neal Maupay off Iwobi’s assist. The former Arsenal forward was picked in the Player of the week by former England and Newcastle legend, Alan Shearer. Iwobi has been the key player for Frank Lampard-led side since the beginning of the season. Taking to his Twitter handle, Iwobi said he was honoured as he was recognized among others for his performance for the weekend.

“Honoured,” Iwobi wrote. Apart from Iwobi, other players named in the English Premier League Team of the Week are Norberto Neto (Bournemouth), Ruben Dias (Man city), William Saliba (Arsenal), James Tarkowski (Everton), Kelvin DE Bruyne (Man City), Paulinha (Fulham), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) and Jack Grealish (Manchester City). Iwobi is currently in the Super camp ahead of friendly match against Algeria on Tuesday, September 27.

