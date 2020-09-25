Iwobi: I want to give Everton boss selection headache

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi has said he hopes to give Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti some selection headache after he scored a goal and provided an assist as ‘The Toffees’ cruised past Fleetwood Town to the next round of the League Cup. Iwobi looked frozen out of the team after a bit-part role in the club’s run so far this season. But after a sublime showing in the CArabao Cup midweek, the Nigerian is ready to fight for his place in the starting lineup of the Toffees.

“It’s good experience for me to build fitness and I’m ready for all competitions so it’s good of the manager to give me this opportunity,” Iwobi said after a 5-2 win over Fleetwood Town. “It’s always good to score but the main thing is the team goes through to the next round. I’m glad I was able to help. “ E v e r y o n e wants to play and I’m trying my best to play in all competitions – hopefully I can give the manager a headache and play as much as I can!”

