Iwobi may return against Southampton

Al e x Iwobi could b e back in action tomorrow for Everton in a relegation face-off against fellow Premier League s t r u g g l e r s Southampton after an ankle injury. Skysports has reported that Iwobi has fully recovered from a horror tackle against Manchester United earlier this month. Everton are sucked in the relegation zone with 15 points from 18 matches, just three points more than bottom club Southampton. A home win will lift Everton out of the drop zone.

 

National Stadium: We were not treated fairly –Shop owners

Charles Ogundiya   With the ongoing demolition of illegal structures at the National Stadium, Surulere, some.of the shop owners at the complex have cried out that they were not treated fairly.   New Telegraph’s visit to the stadium on Monday saw some of the shop owners removing the left over of what used to be […]
Europa League: Man United draw with Milan; wins for Arsenal, Spurs

  Manchester United’s defensive vulnerabilities returned as AC Milan grabbed an injury-time equaliser in their Europa League last-16 first-leg tie at Old Trafford. Amad Diallo’s stunning header five minutes into the second half looked like giving United a first-leg lead. But Milan, who had already been harshly denied a goal when Franck Kessie’s first-half volley […]
Argentina, Chile through to Copa America q’finals

  Argentina and Chile on Monday booked their places in the Copa America quarterfinals, ending top of Group A after low-scoring matches that left the other two spots up for grabs. Argentina logged its second win in three group matches played, beating Paraguay 1-0, with Alejandro “Papu” Gomez scoring the sole goal of a lacklustre […]

