Iwobi nominated for EPL player of the month award

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has been nominated for the English Premier League Player of the Month award for September, following his sterling showing for Everton in the past weeks. Iwobi has undergone a thorough transformation in the last six months. The former Arsenal man has risen from being one of the most taunted players in the Premier League to become one of the most celebrated.

After helping Everton preserve their Premier League status last season, Iwobi has steadily churned out great performances for Frank Lampard’s side this season, albeit in a new midfield position. The 25-year-old has been a consistent performer for the Toffees, forming an integral part of Lampard’s setup. He has played 90 minutes in all eight of Everton’s games this season registering three assists.

In fact, Iwobi supplied the assist for Neal Maupay’s goal against West Ham which gave Everton their first win of the season after four consecutive draws. The Nigerian midfielder’s work has not gone unnoticed, as he has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for September.

