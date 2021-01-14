Iwobi opens season’s goal account Wolves

Super Eagles and Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi gave the Toffees the perfect start at the Molineux Stadium with his first league goal of the season Everton secured an excellent 2-1 away win at Wolverhampton Wanderers to claim their first league triumph of 2021 thanks to goals from Alex Iwobi and Michael Keane.

The former Arsenal star scored in the 6th minute. The Toffees surprisingly lost at home to West Ham United on new year’s day but returned to winning ways on Tuesday, with Iwobi playing a huge part. The 24-year-old former Arsenal star got his first goal of the Premier League campaign to put Everton in the lead against the struggling Wolves on Tuesday night. The Super Eagles playmaker coolly finished Lucas Digne’s pass into the bottom corner in the sixth minute to give Carlo Ancelotti’s side an early lead at the Molineaux.

But Ruben Neves volleyed home a brilliant strike to equalize for the home side eight minutes later. Michael Keane’s fine header midway through the second half, however, restored the visitors’ lead and proved to be the winner on the night. Iwobi has now contributed a goal and two assists in 15 appearances to Everton’s Premier League cause. The Super Eagles ace also boasts a goal and an assist in the EFL Cup for the Merseyside-based side.

