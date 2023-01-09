Iwobi out for three weeks

Everton’s Alex Iwobi is expected to be out for three weeks after damaging ankle ligaments during Friday’s defeat by Manchester United. The Toffees lost the FA Cup thirdround tie 3-1 at Old Trafford.
The midfielder left the field on a stretcher during the second half after a tackle by United’s Tyrell Malacia.
The injury is a further blow to Everton, who dropped into the Premier League relegation zone after a heavy home defeat by Brighton last week. Defender Conor Coady conceded they are in “a bad place” but they have shown they are fighting for under-pressure manager Frank Lampard.