Sports

Iwobi quits Eagles’ camp after testing positive for COVID-19his

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA Comment(0)

Super Eagles and Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi will not be available for Nigeria’s final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Lesotho after testing positive for Covid-19, officials told AFP on Monday.

 

Everton forward Iwobi tested positive before Saturday’s 1-0 away win over Benin, and travelled back to Nigeria with the rest of the squad on Sunday.

“Iwobi has left the camp,” Eagles spokesman Babafemi Raji, told AFP.
“Before he left, he did not show any symptoms, he was fine.”

Iwobi, 24, has scored twice during the qualifying campaign for the delayed Cup of Nations, which will be hosted by Cameroon in January next year.

Nigeria’s win over Benin guaranteed them top spot in Group L although they had already qualified before kick-off thanks to a goalless draw between Lesotho and Sierra Leone.

Gernot Rohr’s side have 11 points from five matches and are four points ahead of second-placed Benin Republic, with the top two teams in the group qualifying for the tournament.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Pinnick’s Foundation takes over education of late Abe’s children

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Brownhill Foundation, the Foundation of President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick will henceforth be responsible for the educational needs of the two most senior children of the late NFF Head of ICT, Tolulope Abe. Making this pledge on a visit to the late Abe’s residence in Kubwa, Abuja on Wednesday, […]
Sports

Okegbenro hails Pinnick on FIFA Council seat

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Chief Executive Officer of Peachtree Communications Limited, Gboyega Okegbenro, has congratulated the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, over his election into the Federation of International Football Association Council at the weekend. The NFF boss was on Friday in Rabat, Morocco elected into the FIFA Council – the highest decision-making organ in […]
Sports

Aondofar backs Waldrum to fly high with Super Falcons

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

A Nigerian and former Tulsa Roughnecks (now Tulsa FC) player and head coach, Tama Aondofar, has backed new Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum, to succeed with the Nigeria national women’s team. Aondofar, the first black coach to earn the prestigious United States Soccer Federation Grade A License in the State of Oklahoma, in 1999, applauded […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica