Iwobi rated Africa’s best dribbler in EPL, sixth overall

Versatile Everton winger Alex Iwobi has been included in the top ten best dribble success rate in the English Premier League for players who have attempted at least 25 dribbles, according to celebrated football statistics website Whoscored.

The Nigeria international has been successful in 73.1 percent of his dribbles to place sixth on the list and he is the highest ranked African player. In first place is Liverpool’s Brazil star Roberto Firmino (77.8 %), followed by Southampton’s Walker-Peters (75.9 %), Brighton & Hove’s Solly March (75%), Crystal Palace’s Andros Townsend (74.1 %) and Everton’s Allan (74.1%).

Two Nigerian players known for their trickery and ability to go past opponents with ease, Ademola Lookman and Eberechi Eze, surprisingly have not made the cut for players with the best dribble success rate.

This season, Iwobi has played in a variety of positions with the Everton squad hit by injuries, including attacking midfielder, right winger, left winger, left wing-back, right wing-back and fullback. There is every indication that the Hale End Academy product will start against his boyhood club Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, December 19.

