Sports

Iwobi rated Africa’s best dribbler in EPL, sixth overall

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Versatile Everton winger Alex Iwobi has been included in the top ten best dribble success rate in the English Premier League for players who have attempted at least 25 dribbles, according to celebrated football statistics website Whoscored.

The Nigeria international has been successful in 73.1 percent of his dribbles to place sixth on the list and he is the highest ranked African player. In first place is Liverpool’s Brazil star Roberto Firmino (77.8 %), followed by Southampton’s Walker-Peters (75.9 %), Brighton & Hove’s Solly March (75%), Crystal Palace’s Andros Townsend (74.1 %) and Everton’s Allan (74.1%).

Two Nigerian players known for their trickery and ability to go past opponents with ease, Ademola Lookman and Eberechi Eze, surprisingly have not made the cut for players with the best dribble success rate.

This season, Iwobi has played in a variety of positions with the Everton squad hit by injuries, including attacking midfielder, right winger, left winger, left wing-back, right wing-back and fullback. There is every indication that the Hale End Academy product will start against his boyhood club Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, December 19.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Greenwood double as Man United put five past Bournemouth

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

M ason Greenwood scored twice in the Premier League for the first time as Manchester United came from behind to beat Bournemouth 5-2 and increase the Cherries’ relegation worries.     Greenwood, 18, equalised for the hosts after Junior Stanislas’ shock 15th-minute opener before scoring United’s fourth with a superb effort after half-time when he […]
Sports

Villarreal boss demands more from Chukwueze

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Villarreal manager Unai Emery has urged Samuel Chukwueze to improve his game so as to fulfill his huge potential for the club. Chukwueze has been below-par for Emery and he’s said to want more from the Nigerian according to a report in Marca. “We need the experience that some players accumulate to translate into improvement,” […]
Sports

UEFA League roundup: Mönchengladbach win 6-0 at Shakhtar while Atlético held

Posted on Author Reporter

*Pléa hits hat-trick in rout of Real Madrid’s conquerors *Miranchuk penalty grabs draw for Lokomotiv Moscow Alassane Pléa scored a hat-trick as Borussia Mönchengladbach crushed their hosts Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 to take over from them at the top of their group in the Champions League. Gladbach, who conceded late equalisers in their previous group matches against Inter Milan and Real […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: