Iwobi returns to training, set to face West Brom

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has returned to training ahead of Everton’s home game against West Brom on Saturday. The former Arsenal star missed out of the club’s opening day win against Tottenham and the midweek victory over Salford City. However, the player has returned to training after recovering from a knock which kept him out of the two victories. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that apart from two players, centre-back pair Jarrad Branthwaite and Mason Holgate who will be out of the game, “every other player is fit”. There has been calls from some quarters for Iwobi to start looking for a new club after he was left out of the squad in previous games. With his return to training, he will be looking forward to making his debut in the new season.
