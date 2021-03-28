Sports

Iwobi tests positive to COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Everton star Alex Iwobi missed Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin after testing positive for coronavirus, according to reports in the local media.

 

Unverified sources indicate that the attacker was tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Benin ahead of Saturday’s showdown between the Super Eagles and the Squirrels.

 

The news comes as a major blow for Gernot Rohr despite securing qualifications for the AFCON without kicking a ball. Iwobi has been a key figure under the German coach, and would almost certainly have started for the West Africans had he been available.

 

It remains to be seen how Iwobi was able to leave England for Nigeria without testing for coronavirus, with one explanation perhaps being that he contracted the illness since arriving in West Africa.

 

Reports in the local media also indicate that two Benin players also tested positive for COVID-19.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Southampton through to FA Cup fourth round

Posted on Author Reporter

  Southampton earned a straightforward win over Shrewsbury in their rearranged FA Cup third-round tie at St Mary’s. Daniel N’Lundulu opened the scoring for a much-changed Saints side with a low effort into the bottom left corner, reports the BBC. And James Ward-Prowse’s late free-kick sealed their win against a plucky Shrewsbury team. The fixture […]
Sports

EPL: Liverpool go second with impressive Foxes’ win

Posted on Author Reporter

*10-man Arsenal hold Leeds; wins for W’Ham, Everton Liverpool moved up to second in the Premier League with an assured win over Leicester at Anfield. A Jonny Evans own goal, Diogo Jota’s glanced finish and Roberto Firmino’s late header ensured a comfortable evening for the Reds despite the absence of several key players. Tottenham remain […]
Sports

MFM ambush Kwara United in Lagos

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

It’s going to be another cracker in Lagos when MFM play at home against high flying Kwara United at the Agege Township Stadium in one of Nigeria Professional Football League MatchDay 7 scheduled for various centres in the country this weekend. MFM are yet to lose a game at home and will be hoping to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica