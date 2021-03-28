Iwobi tests positive to COVID-19

Everton star Alex Iwobi missed Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin after testing positive for coronavirus, according to reports in the local media.

Unverified sources indicate that the attacker was tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Benin ahead of Saturday’s showdown between the Super Eagles and the Squirrels.

The news comes as a major blow for Gernot Rohr despite securing qualifications for the AFCON without kicking a ball. Iwobi has been a key figure under the German coach, and would almost certainly have started for the West Africans had he been available.

It remains to be seen how Iwobi was able to leave England for Nigeria without testing for coronavirus, with one explanation perhaps being that he contracted the illness since arriving in West Africa.

Reports in the local media also indicate that two Benin players also tested positive for COVID-19.

Like this: Like Loading...