Iwobi’s red card not fair, says Eguavoen

Super Eagles interim coach to the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Austin Eguavoen, has said the red card given to Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi, in the 1-0 loss against The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia was not a fair one.

He said apart from the hardluck, the officiating wasn’t fair to Nigeria as he applauded his players for fighting a good fight in the game. “We tried to come back after the Tunisia goal, and we chased the game.

But then we got a red card, he said. “It was clear that the officiating wasn’t fair.” Speaking further, the coach said he already told the players to pick themselves up and look forward to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ghana in March. He added: “I have told the players to pick up and ensure they qualify Nigeria for the World Cup.

“I won’t criticise the referee because they are masters of the game, but Alex Iwobi’s red card wasn’t fair. The foul wasn’t an intentional one.”

Meanwhile, Tunisia coach, Mondher Kebaier, has explained how his team was able to neutralize the threats of Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze, in Sunday’s AFCON 2021 round of 16 game. A second half strike for stand-in skipper Youssef Msakni was enough to seal qualification into the last eight for Tunisia.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...