IWTPA stages open meet for breast cancer awareness

The Island Woman’s Tennis Players Association (IWTPA) in partnership with Lakeboone Cancer Care Foundation is set to stage the maiden edition of a competition aimed at creating more awareness for Breast Cancer. Over 30 female players from all parts of Lagos Island are expected to be part of the open tennis competition already scheduled to take place on Saturday October 29 at the Lekki Tennis Recreation Centre at Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. President of IWTPA, Onyinye Ojukwu, who assured that all arrangements for the one-day competition have been concluded.

“We all love the game of tennis but this event is much more than that but to create mutual relationship amongst women in this part of the state,” Ojukwu said. The Vice President of IWTPA and the spokesperson of the body, Nora Azubuike, told our correspondent on Tuesday that there would be a free breast screening for women on Saturday, day of the competition. Azubuike said: “The planning for this event started a long time ago and we are happy all is coming into reality in a few days. Our members are all excited and we look forward to a great event come Saturday.

“We are also going to offer free breast screening for all the participants and any woman that shows up at the venue on the day of the event. It will be lots of fun and excitement for all of us, we expect a carnival atmosphere on Saturday.” The maiden Island Women Tennis Players Association Tennis competition serves off at 12noon at the Lekki Recreation Centre on Saturday.

 

