IWTPA tourney holds today in Lagos

The maiden edition of the Island Woman’s Tennis Players Association tournament takes place on today (Saturday October 29) at the Luik Tennis Recreation Club Lekki, Lagos In partnership with Lakeboone Cancer & Comfort Foundation, IWTPA is staging this event with the aim of creating more awareness for Breast Cancer. Female Tennis players from all parts of Lagos Island are expected to be part of the open tennis competition. Interestingly however, the registration for the competition has surpassed the anticipated 30 players mark as the organisers have expressed shock over the development. The President of IWTPA, Onyinye Ojukwu, stated that all arrangements have been concluded to make the event tick. “We have all in place to make the participants enjoy themselves. on Saturday.,” Ojukwu said. In addition, there will be a free breast screening for all participants and interested women generally.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...