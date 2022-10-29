Sports

IWTPA tourney holds today in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The maiden edition of the Island Woman’s Tennis Players Association tournament takes place on today (Saturday October 29) at the Luik Tennis Recreation Club Lekki, Lagos In partnership with Lakeboone Cancer & Comfort Foundation, IWTPA is staging this event with the aim of creating more awareness for Breast Cancer. Female Tennis players from all parts of Lagos Island are expected to be part of the open tennis competition. Interestingly however, the registration for the competition has surpassed the anticipated 30 players mark as the organisers have expressed shock over the development. The President of IWTPA, Onyinye Ojukwu, stated that all arrangements have been concluded to make the event tick. “We have all in place to make the participants enjoy themselves. on Saturday.,” Ojukwu said. In addition, there will be a free breast screening for all participants and interested women generally.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Berbatov: Man Utd should make Carrick manager for rest of season

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United should appoint Michael Carrick as interim manager until the end of the season but also target Mauricio Pochettino to become their long-term manager, according to the club’s former striker Dimitar Berbatov. Berbatov’s former Manchester United team mate Carrick has been put in temporary charge at Old Trafford in the wake of Ole […]
Sports

2023 AFCON Qualifier: Guinea Bissau to play Nigeria in Senegal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Barely two months to the start of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers, Nigeria’s Super Eagles group opponent Guinea Bissau is set to play its home game in Senegal, BSNsports. com.ng gathered. The draws which were conducted earlier in the month put Nigeria, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone and Sao Tome in the same group […]
Sports

AFN post not a do-or-die –Gusau

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The embattled president of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Ibrahim Gusau, has stated reasons why he has been quiet over the crisis racking the federation in the past weeks Speaking with New Telegraph on the telephone, Gusau said the federation position was not do- ‘or -die and with his case currently in the court, he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica