Iwuanyanwu heads Amechi’s burial c’ttee

Elder statesman Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu is the Chairman of the committee constituted by the family for the burial of the first republic Minister of Aviation Chief Mbazulike Amechi, which is fixed for February 16 next year in his country home at Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Amechi, a leading member of Zikist Movement, died on November 1 at a ripe age of 93. A statement yesterday by his son, Tagbo I. Amechi on behalf of the family, named the Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum Cyril Maduabum, as the Secretary of the burial committee.

The 33-member committee comprised distinguished Nigerians and leaders of socio-cultural organisations, including Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, Chief Edwin Clark, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Obong Victor Attah. The statement added that the committee would plan for a befitting burial for the late nationalist, who was “one of the last remaining fathers of Nigeria independence.” Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the PDP Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has condoled with the Igbo nation over the death of the Presidential General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Prof. George Obiozor.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...