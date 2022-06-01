Iwuanyanwu: Intolerance, mutual distrust have eaten deep into Nigeria’s unity

Elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has lamented the widening gaps in the unity and cohesion of the federating units of Nigeria.

According to him, at no time in history have Nigerians been more divided than they are at the present.

He stated that the founding fathers of Nigeria built the country on tolerance and love.

Iwuanyanwu advised Nigerians to exhibit the spirit of brotherhood and religious tolerance with fear of God.

He gave the advice on Wednesday while addressing the national leadership of the Inter-Faith Youth Council of Nigeria (IFYCN) on the occasion of the presentation of the 2022 Inter-Faith Youth Council of Nigeria Outstanding Peace Award to him.

The businessman said: “The founding fathers of the country built the foundation of Nigeria on love, peace, harmony and tolerance which led to the rapid development of the nation when the colonial masters left the country.”

He enjoined youths to emulate the spirit of the founding fathers of Nigeria which centred on peaceful co-existence, religious tolerance and love pointing out that no nation or society develops in an atmosphere of suspicion and intolerance.

Iwuanyanwu, who is also the Chairman of the Ohanaeze Elders Council appealed to the leadership and members of IFYCN to imbibe the culture of spreading the gospel of love, religious tolerance and peace.

